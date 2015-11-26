Новое видео SPIRITWORLD

"The Bringer Of Light", новое видео группы SPIRITWORLD, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Pagan Rhythms", выходящего на Century Media в следующих вариантах:
- Ltd. 180g black LP + Art Print (with alternative cover artwork) - this format is only available for the 1st pressing.
- Ltd. Edition apple red LP + Art Print (with alternative cover artwork) - this format is only available for the 1st pressing. Expected to ship Spring 2022.
- Ltd. CD Digipak
- Digital Album
Трек-лист:
"Pagan Rhythms"
"The Bringer of Light"
"Unholy Passages"
"Night Terrors"
"The Demon Storm"
"Armageddon Honkytonk & Saloon"
"Godless"
"Comancheria"
