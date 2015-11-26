все новости группы







Spiritworld

?

-

-





10 окт 2021 : Новое видео SPIRITWORLD

5 сен 2021 : Новое видео SPIRITWORLD



сегодня



Новое видео SPIRITWORLD



"The Bringer Of Light", новое видео группы SPIRITWORLD, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Pagan Rhythms", выходящего на Century Media в следующих вариантах:



- Ltd. 180g black LP + Art Print (with alternative cover artwork) - this format is only available for the 1st pressing.

- Ltd. Edition apple red LP + Art Print (with alternative cover artwork) - this format is only available for the 1st pressing. Expected to ship Spring 2022.

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Digital Album



Трек-лист:



"Pagan Rhythms"

"The Bringer of Light"

"Unholy Passages"

"Night Terrors"

"The Demon Storm"

"Armageddon Honkytonk & Saloon"

"Godless"

"Comancheria"

</div>





+1 -0



просмотров: 201

