Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Бывший гитарист SODOM — об альбоме "Tapping The Vein" 65
*PHILIP ANSELMO: «Винс и Дайм были бы не против!» 37
*Гитарист METALLICA: «"Junior Dad" не хуже "Ride The Lightnin... 15
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY: «Да быть веганом в туре — как два пал... 13
*Фронтмен STRYPER: «Я не верю, что гранж убил глэм» 12
*MOONSPELL: «Мы всегда ненавидели эту обложку!» 11
*Лидер W.A.S.P. не хочет завязывать 11
*DAVID ELLEFSON — о туре с бывшими участниками MEGADETH: «Это... 11
*Бывший басист MEGADETH: «Ты понимаешь, кто твои друзья, а кт... 10
*Новое видео AMON AMARTH 10
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Бывший гитарист SODOM — об альбоме "Tapping The Vein" 65
*PHILIP ANSELMO: «Винс и Дайм были бы не против!» 37
*Гитарист METALLICA: «"Junior Dad" не хуже "Ride The Lightnin... 15
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY: «Да быть веганом в туре — как два пал... 13
*Фронтмен STRYPER: «Я не верю, что гранж убил глэм» 12
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Spiritworld

*
| - |

|||| 10 авг 2022

Новое видео SPIRITWORLD



zoom
"Moonlit Torture", новое видео группы SPIRITWORLD, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Pagan Rhythms", выпущенного на Century Media в следующих вариантах:

- Ltd. 180g black LP + Art Print (with alternative cover artwork) - this format is only available for the 1st pressing.
- Ltd. Edition apple red LP + Art Print (with alternative cover artwork) - this format is only available for the 1st pressing. Expected to ship Spring 2022.
- Ltd. CD Digipak
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

"Pagan Rhythms"
"The Bringer of Light"
"Unholy Passages"
"Night Terrors"
"The Demon Storm"
"Armageddon Honkytonk & Saloon"
"Godless"
"Comancheria"

SPIRITWORLD Release "Moonlit Torture" Single Feat. INTEGRITY's Dwid Hellion; Music Video




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 112

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом