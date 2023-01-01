сегодня



Юбилейное переиздание WISHBONE ASH выйдет весной



В честь 50-летия альбома WISHBONE ASH "Argus" 14 октября на Madfish будет выпущена юбилейная версия альбома, в которую войдут:



* 3 CDs: Martin Turner's "Argus" remaster, "Live At The Alexandra Palace 1973 & Memphis 1972". Also features 4 previously unreleased early version demos.

* 2 LPs: Original "Argus" replica, remastered for this release + "Argus Live" on yellow vinyl (selected recordings from "Alexandra Palace & Memphis").

* DVD: French & Swiss TV footage, "Live from the Rainbow 1973 & RTS Broadcast From 1974".

* 7" Red vinyl Single of "Blowin' Free".

* Featuring a 48-page book with rare photographs and extensive liner notes with contributions from Andy Powell, Martin Turner and Steve Upton.

* Numbered certificate of authenticity



Подробности можно найти на Madfish.







