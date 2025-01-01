Новый релиз WISHBONE ASH выйдет весной

Madfish Music 25 марта выпустит новый релиз WISHBONE ASH, Wishbone Ash At The BBC 1970-1988:
CD1 - John Peel/Sounds of the 70s/Top Gear 1970/71
1. Vas Dis (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [04:24]
2. Phoenix (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [14:13]
3. Where Were You Tomorrow (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [06:23]
4. Queen of Torture (Sounds of the Seventies 1/1/71) [03:30]
5. Errors of my Way (Sounds of the Seventies 1/1/71) [06:38]
6. Blind Eye (Sounds of the Seventies 21/4/71) [03:52]
7. Lullaby (Sounds of the Seventies 21/4/71) [02:48]
8. The Pilgrim (Top Gear 5/7/71) [06:57]
9. Jail Bait (Top Gear 5/7/71) [04:54]
10. Lady Whiskey (Top Gear 5/7/71) [05:39]
11. Lullaby (Top Gear 5/7/71) [03:12]
12. Jail Bait (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [04:59]
13. The Pilgrim (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [08:39]
14. Lullaby (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [03:15]
CD2 - Paris Theatre 1972
1. Time Was (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [10:27]
2. Blowin' Free (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:32]
3. Jail Bait (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:23]
4. The Pilgrim (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [10:25]
5. Warrior (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:40]
6. Throw Down The Sword (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [06:27]
7. The King Will Come (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [08:24]
8. Phoenix (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [19:35]
CD3 - Top Gear 1972/Paris Theatre 1974
1. Blowin' Free (Top Gear 18/4/72) [06:47]
2. Warrior (Top Gear 18/4/72) [04:50]
3. The King Will Come (Top Gear 18/4/72) [06:10]
4. Ballad Of The Beacon (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [06:01]
5. Sometime World (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [07:36]
6. Rock 'n Roll Widow (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [05:58]
7. Blowin' Free (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [05:22]
8. Jail Bait (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [09:08]
9. Time Was (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [07:33]
10. Phoenix (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [18:34]
CD4 - Glasgow Apollo 1976/OGWT 1977
1. Runaway (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [03:36]
2. The King Will Come (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [07:39]
3. Lorelei (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [06:23]
4. Mother Of Pearl (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [06:01]
5. Blowin' Free (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [05:56]
6. Come In From The Rain (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [04:45]
7. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [03:35]
CD5 - Glasgow Apollo 1977
1. Blind Eye (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [02:48]
2. Lady Whiskey (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [02:50]
3. Warrior (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:38]
4. Throw Down The Sword (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [04:24]
5. Front Page News (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:55]
6. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:31]
7. Come In From The Rain (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:21]
8. Phoenix (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [12:39]
9. Blowin' Free (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [06:37]
10. Bad Weather Blues (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [08:26]
CD6 - Hammersmith Odeon 1978 (part 1)
1. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:55]
2. Warrior (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:11]
3. Errors Of My Way (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:28]
4. You See Red (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:47]
5. F*U*B*B (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [10:05]
6. Front Page News (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [05:39]
7. The Way Of The World (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [10:22]
8. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [13:36]
9. Anger In Harmony (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [04:44]
10. Time Was (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:47]
CD7 - Hammersmith Odeon (part 2)/Empire Pool 1979
1. Runaway (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:46]
2. Lady Whiskey (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:00]
3. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [05:10]
4. Queen Of Torture (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:13]
5. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [07:05]
6. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [08:57]
7. Blowin' Free (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [07:04]
8. Living Proof (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [05:44]
9. Helpless (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [04:16]
10. Bad Weather Blues (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [09:07]
CD8 - Hammersmith Odeon 1980
1. Doctor (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:07]
2. Blind Eye (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [03:50]
3. The Way Of The World (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [09:15]
4. Insomnia (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [07:01]
5. Queen Of Torture (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [03:20]
6. Lifeline (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [07:13]
7. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:02]
8. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:39]
9. Helpless (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [04:01]
10. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [05:32]
11. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [09:30]
CD9 - Hammersmith Odeon 1981 (part 1)
1. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [06:31]
2. Lady Whiskey (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [03:27]
3. Where Is The Love (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:32]
4. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [05:57]
5. Underground (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [05:28]
6. Warrior (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [06:26]
7. Loaded (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [07:04]
8. Kicks On The Street (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:45]
9. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [07:33]
10. Get Ready (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:28]
CD10 - Hammersmith Odeon (part 2)/Friday Rock Show 1985
1. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 2)) [15:29]
2. Number The Brave (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part2)) [05:41]
3. Helpless (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 2)) [07:16]
4. Long Live The Night (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [03:47]
5. Love Is Blue (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [04:07]
6. People in Motion (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [03:54]
7. Cell Of Fame (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [04:53]
CD11 - Hammersmith Odeon 1988
1. Tangible Evidence (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [03:55]
2. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:29]
3. Genevieve (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [03:57]
4. No More Lonely Nights (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:23]
5. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:23]
6. Throw Down The Sword (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [05:22]
7. Clousseau (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [04:54]
8. In The Skin (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:03]
9. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [13:48]
10. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:38]
11. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:22]
12. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:52]
DVD
1. Vas Dis (take 1) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [04:50]
2. Vas Dis (take 2) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [04:48]
3. Jail Bait (take 1) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [01:10]
4. Jail Bait (take 2) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [05:00]
5. Jail Bait (take 3) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [00:59]
6. Jail Bait (take 4) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [05:30]
7. Come In From The Rain (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [04:39]
8. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [03:29]
9. Helpless (Old Grey Whistle Test 13/5/80) [03:32]
10. Blowin` Free (Old Grey Whistle Test 13/5/80) [06:17]
