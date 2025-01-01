26 янв 2025



Новый релиз WISHBONE ASH выйдет весной



Madfish Music 25 марта выпустит новый релиз WISHBONE ASH, Wishbone Ash At The BBC 1970-1988:



CD1 - John Peel/Sounds of the 70s/Top Gear 1970/71

1. Vas Dis (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [04:24]

2. Phoenix (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [14:13]

3. Where Were You Tomorrow (John Peel's Sunday Concert 19/11/70) [06:23]

4. Queen of Torture (Sounds of the Seventies 1/1/71) [03:30]

5. Errors of my Way (Sounds of the Seventies 1/1/71) [06:38]

6. Blind Eye (Sounds of the Seventies 21/4/71) [03:52]

7. Lullaby (Sounds of the Seventies 21/4/71) [02:48]

8. The Pilgrim (Top Gear 5/7/71) [06:57]

9. Jail Bait (Top Gear 5/7/71) [04:54]

10. Lady Whiskey (Top Gear 5/7/71) [05:39]

11. Lullaby (Top Gear 5/7/71) [03:12]

12. Jail Bait (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [04:59]

13. The Pilgrim (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [08:39]

14. Lullaby (Sounds of the Seventies 1/11/71) [03:15]



CD2 - Paris Theatre 1972

1. Time Was (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [10:27]

2. Blowin' Free (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:32]

3. Jail Bait (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:23]

4. The Pilgrim (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [10:25]

5. Warrior (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [05:40]

6. Throw Down The Sword (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [06:27]

7. The King Will Come (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [08:24]

8. Phoenix (Paris Theatre London 25/5/72) [19:35]



CD3 - Top Gear 1972/Paris Theatre 1974

1. Blowin' Free (Top Gear 18/4/72) [06:47]

2. Warrior (Top Gear 18/4/72) [04:50]

3. The King Will Come (Top Gear 18/4/72) [06:10]

4. Ballad Of The Beacon (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [06:01]

5. Sometime World (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [07:36]

6. Rock 'n Roll Widow (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [05:58]

7. Blowin' Free (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [05:22]

8. Jail Bait (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [09:08]

9. Time Was (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [07:33]

10. Phoenix (Paris Theatre London 14/2/74) [18:34]



CD4 - Glasgow Apollo 1976/OGWT 1977

1. Runaway (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [03:36]

2. The King Will Come (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [07:39]

3. Lorelei (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [06:23]

4. Mother Of Pearl (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [06:01]

5. Blowin' Free (John Peel Show 19/11/76) [05:56]

6. Come In From The Rain (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [04:45]

7. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [03:35]



CD5 - Glasgow Apollo 1977

1. Blind Eye (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [02:48]

2. Lady Whiskey (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [02:50]

3. Warrior (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:38]

4. Throw Down The Sword (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [04:24]

5. Front Page News (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:55]

6. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:31]

7. Come In From The Rain (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [05:21]

8. Phoenix (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [12:39]

9. Blowin' Free (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [06:37]

10. Bad Weather Blues (Glasgow Apollo 17/10/77) [08:26]



CD6 - Hammersmith Odeon 1978 (part 1)

1. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:55]

2. Warrior (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:11]

3. Errors Of My Way (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:28]

4. You See Red (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:47]

5. F*U*B*B (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [10:05]

6. Front Page News (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [05:39]

7. The Way Of The World (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [10:22]

8. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [13:36]

9. Anger In Harmony (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [04:44]

10. Time Was (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 1)) [06:47]



CD7 - Hammersmith Odeon (part 2)/Empire Pool 1979

1. Runaway (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:46]

2. Lady Whiskey (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:00]

3. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [05:10]

4. Queen Of Torture (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [03:13]

5. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [07:05]

6. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 25/10/78 (part 2)) [08:57]

7. Blowin' Free (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [07:04]

8. Living Proof (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [05:44]

9. Helpless (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [04:16]

10. Bad Weather Blues (Wembley Empire Pool 22/11/79) [09:07]



CD8 - Hammersmith Odeon 1980

1. Doctor (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:07]

2. Blind Eye (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [03:50]

3. The Way Of The World (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [09:15]

4. Insomnia (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [07:01]

5. Queen Of Torture (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [03:20]

6. Lifeline (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [07:13]

7. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:02]

8. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [06:39]

9. Helpless (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [04:01]

10. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [05:32]

11. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 2/2/80) [09:30]



CD9 - Hammersmith Odeon 1981 (part 1)

1. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [06:31]

2. Lady Whiskey (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [03:27]

3. Where Is The Love (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:32]

4. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [05:57]

5. Underground (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [05:28]

6. Warrior (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [06:26]

7. Loaded (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [07:04]

8. Kicks On The Street (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:45]

9. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [07:33]

10. Get Ready (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 1)) [04:28]



CD10 - Hammersmith Odeon (part 2)/Friday Rock Show 1985

1. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 2)) [15:29]

2. Number The Brave (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part2)) [05:41]

3. Helpless (Hammersmith Odeon 2/6/81 (part 2)) [07:16]

4. Long Live The Night (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [03:47]

5. Love Is Blue (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [04:07]

6. People in Motion (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [03:54]

7. Cell Of Fame (The Friday Rock Show 24/5/85) [04:53]



CD11 - Hammersmith Odeon 1988

1. Tangible Evidence (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [03:55]

2. Living Proof (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:29]

3. Genevieve (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [03:57]

4. No More Lonely Nights (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:23]

5. The King Will Come (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:23]

6. Throw Down The Sword (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [05:22]

7. Clousseau (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [04:54]

8. In The Skin (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:03]

9. Phoenix (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [13:48]

10. Blowin' Free (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:38]

11. Jail Bait (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:22]

12. Bad Weather Blues (Hammersmith Odeon 4/3/88) [06:52]



DVD

1. Vas Dis (take 1) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [04:50]

2. Vas Dis (take 2) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [04:48]

3. Jail Bait (take 1) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [01:10]

4. Jail Bait (take 2) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [05:00]

5. Jail Bait (take 3) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [00:59]

6. Jail Bait (take 4) (Old Grey Whistle Test 12/10/71) [05:30]

7. Come In From The Rain (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [04:39]

8. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend (Old Grey Whistle Test 11/10/77) [03:29]

9. Helpless (Old Grey Whistle Test 13/5/80) [03:32]

10. Blowin` Free (Old Grey Whistle Test 13/5/80) [06:17]





