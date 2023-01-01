Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Гитарист ACCEPT: «А как же бедные российские фанаты?» 61
*Новое видео THE ROLLING STONES 32
*Гитарист METAL CHURCH: «Я ненавижу блэк-металл, сатанизм, ск... 32
*TOMI KOIVUSAARI замутил BJØRKØ 29
*Лидер MEGADETH собирается переехать в Италию 23
*Нет у вас методов против вокалиста RAMMSTEIN 23
*DEE SNIDER о решении METALLICA исполнять в туре два разных с... 22
*UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER считает, что для успеха молодым группам ну... 21
*JEFF BECERRA: «POSSESSED была самой первой дэт-металлической... 19
*Гитарист FEAR FACTORY о бывшем вокалисте: «Он был неубедител... 16
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Гитарист ACCEPT: «А как же бедные российские фанаты?» 61
*Новое видео THE ROLLING STONES 32
*Гитарист METAL CHURCH: «Я ненавижу блэк-металл, сатанизм, ск... 32
*TOMI KOIVUSAARI замутил BJØRKØ 29
*Лидер MEGADETH собирается переехать в Италию 23
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Lillian Axe

*



8 сен 2023 : 		 Бокс-сет LILLIAN AXE выйдет осенью

1 мар 2023 : 		 Новое видео LILLIAN AXE

15 авг 2022 : 		 Новое видео LILLIAN AXE

19 июл 2022 : 		 Новый альбом LILLIAN AXE выйдет летом

30 мар 2022 : 		 Сборник лучшего от LILLIAN AXE

30 сен 2021 : 		 LILLIAN AXE нашли лейбл

16 фев 2020 : 		 LILLIAN AXE расстались с вокалистом

21 янв 2018 : 		 Новая песня LILLIAN AXE

30 апр 2017 : 		 Два первых альбом LILLIAN AXE будут переизданы в мае

19 дек 2016 : 		 Новый альбом LILLIAN AXE выйдет в следующем году

21 апр 2014 : 		 EPK от LILLIAN AXE

19 фев 2014 : 		 Акустический релиз LILLIAN AXE выйдет в апреле

19 дек 2013 : 		 Обложка нового бокс-сета LILLIAN AXE

27 ноя 2013 : 		 Детали бокс-сета LILLIAN AXE

12 ноя 2013 : 		 LILLIAN AXE планируют выпуск бокс-сета

9 авг 2013 : 		 LILLIAN AXE попали в аварию

1 апр 2013 : 		 Акустический релиз LILLIAN AXE выйдет летом

14 мар 2012 : 		 Новое видео LILLIAN AXE

26 янв 2012 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома LILLIAN AXE

20 янв 2012 : 		 Новая песня LILLIAN AXE

8 дек 2011 : 		 LILLIAN AXE на AFM RECORDS

8 сен 2011 : 		 Предварительное название нового альбома LILLIAN AXE

21 мар 2011 : 		 Новый вокалист LILLIAN AXE

18 дек 2010 : 		 LILLIAN AXE представят вокалиста в январе

5 окт 2010 : 		 RONNY MUNROE ушел из LILLIAN AXE

11 июл 2010 : 		 Семплы с нового альбома LILLIAN AXE
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Бокс-сет LILLIAN AXE выйдет осенью



zoom
LILLIAN AXE 24 ноября выпустят на Cherry Red Records бокс-сет "The Box Volume One: Resurrection" — в него войдут классические студийные альбомы и огромное количество раритетов:

CD1 - Poetic Justice (1992)
"Poetic Justice"
"Innocence"
"True Believer"
"Body Double"
"See You Someday"
"Living In The Grey"
"Digital Dreams"
"Dyin To Live"
"Mercy"
"The Promised Land"
"No Matter What"
"She’s My Salvation"
"A Moment Of Reflection"
"Here Is Christmas" (B-Side)


Bonus Tracks:
"She Likes It On Top" (Demo 1989)
"Diana" (Demo 1989)
"All’s Fair In Love And War" (Demo 1989)
"Down On You" (Demo 1989)
"Fools Paradise" (Demo 1989)
"The World Stopped Turning" (Demo 1989)


CD2 - Psychoschizophrenia (1993)
"Cruefield"
"Deep Freeze"
"Moonlight In Your Blood"
"Stop The Hate"
"Sign Of The Times"
"The Needle And Your Pain"
"Those Who Pray"
"Voices In My Walls"
"Now You Know"
"Deep Blue Shadows"
"The Day I Met You"
"Psychoschizophrenia"


Bonus Tracks:
"The Last Goodbye" (Demo & Previously Unreleased 1989)
"Perfect Blue" (Demo & Previously Unreleased 1989)
"Anna Lee" (Demo & Previously Unreleased)
"Only You" (Demo & Previously Unreleased)
"Restitution For The Black Sheep" (Demo & Previously Unreleased)


CD3 - Live 2002 (Disc One)
"Misery Loves Company"
"All’s Fair In Love & War"
"Innocence"
"The World Stopped Turning"
"Letters In The Rain"
"Waiting In The Dark"
"Deepfreeze"
"Pullin The Rats Out"
"Ghost Of Winter"
"Fool’s Paradise"
"Crucified"
"Nobody Knows"
"Sign Of The Times"
"Mercy"
"Show A Little Love"
"The Day I Met You"


CD4 - Live 2002 (Disc Two)
"Voices In My Walls"
"Those Who Prey"
"Dream Of A Lifetime"
"Become A Monster"
"True Believer"


Bonus Tracks:
"No Matter What" (Acoustic)
"True Believer" (Acoustic)
"Fear Of Time" (Demo)
"Until The End Of The World" (Demo)
"Divine" (Demo)
"I Have To Die, Goodbye" (Demo)
"The Fields Of Yesterday" (Demo)
"Quarantine" (Demo)
"Kill Me Again" (Demo)


CD 5 - Waters Rising (2007)
"Waters Rising"
"Antarctica"
"Become A Monster"
"Quarantine"
"I Have To Die, Goodbye"
"Fear Of Time"
"Until The End Of The World"
"Fields Of Yesterday"
"Thirst"
"The 2nd Of May"
"Deep In The Black"
"5"


Bonus Tracks:
"2nd Of May" (Demo)
"Deep In The Black" (Demo)


CD 6 - Sad Day On Planet Earth (2009)
"Cocoon"
"Megaslowfade"
"Jesus Wept"
"Ignite"
"The Grand Scale Of Finality"
"Sad Day On Planet Earth"
"Hibernate"
"Within Your Reach"
"Down Below The Ocean"
"Blood Raining Down On Her Wings"
"Cold Day In Hell"
"Nocturnal Symphony"
"Divine"
"Kill Me Again"
"Fire, Blood, The Earth And Sea"


Bonus Track:
"She Likes It On Top" (Acoustic 1992)


CD7 - Steve Blaze - Random Acts Of Blindness (2004)
"Dance Of The Dead"
"5"
"One Sad Sunday"
"Bridge Of Azaleas"
"Act Of Contrition"
"Odd Fellows Rest"
"Thought Patterns"
"Until Then"
"Fleeting Sympathy"
"The Guardian Song"
"Winter In New England"
"The Silver Lining"
"Floating In A Celestial Memory"
"Release"


Lillian Axe Bonus Tracks:
"Dyin’ To Live" (Acoustic 1992)
"Ghost Of Winter" (Acoustic 1992)
"The Promised Land" (Acoustic 1992)
"Nobody Knows" (Acoustic 1992)
"Livin’ In The Grey" (Acoustic 1992)

LILLIAN AXE To Release Massive Career Spanning Boxset In November




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 138

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом