Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Новое видео NIGHTWISH 42
*Почему в Швеции столько металлистов? Отвечает вокалист AVATA... 37
*KERRY KING о вручении награды TONY IOMMI: «Я струхнул» 29
*Кавер-версия SEPULTURA от CAVALERA 23
*Гитарист EXTREME: «Искусственный интеллект никогда не сможет... 23
*BATTLE BEAST думают о новом материале 17
*MEGADETH за пять концертов заработали четыре миллиона 16
*Обновленная версия клипа BLACK SABBATH 14
*KERRY KING: «Я не верю ни в Бога, ни в дьявола» 14
*TONY IOMMI о желании OZZY OSBOURNE'а в последний раз выступи... 12
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новое видео NIGHTWISH 42
*Почему в Швеции столько металлистов? Отвечает вокалист AVATA... 37
*KERRY KING о вручении награды TONY IOMMI: «Я струхнул» 29
*Кавер-версия SEPULTURA от CAVALERA 23
*Гитарист EXTREME: «Искусственный интеллект никогда не сможет... 23
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Kings of Chaos

*
| - |

|||| 29 май 2024

Видео с выступления KINGS OF CHAOS



zoom
Видео с выступления KINGS OF CHAOS, которое состоялось в рамках фестиваля Day On The Ridge, доступно для просмотра ниже.