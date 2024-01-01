STEVE PERRY переиздает альбом

STEVE PERRY восьмого ноября выпустит обновленную версию альбома "The Season 3" с шестью бонус-треками:
01. What A Wonderful World
02. The Christmas Song
03. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
04. This Christmas
05. Jingle Bell Rock
06. Call Me Irresponsible
07. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
08. Auld Lang Syne
09. Silver Bells
10. I'll Be Home For Christmas
11. Let It Snow
12. Maybe This Year
13. Winter Wonderland
14. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
15. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
16. 'Twas The Night Before Christmas
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет