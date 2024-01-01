Arts
13 окт 2024 : 		 STEVE PERRY переиздает альбом

4 май 2023 : 		 JOE PERRY — о взаимоотношениях со STEVEN'ом TYLER'ом: «Всё как нельзя лучше»

19 апр 2023 : 		 Видео с первого концерта THE JOE PERRY PROJECT

12 апр 2023 : 		 JOE PERRY готовит новый альбом

25 июл 2022 : 		 JOE PERRY и GARY CHERONE исполнили AEROSMITH и LED ZEPPELIN

6 июл 2022 : 		 Гитарист AEROSMITH не согласен с мнением, что рок мёртв

30 апр 2022 : 		 JOE PERRY продал дом

3 апр 2022 : 		 JOE PERRY — о проблемах со здоровьем в 2016 году

1 мар 2022 : 		 JOE PERRY нашел покупателя

11 окт 2021 : 		 JOE PERRY продаёт дом

21 ноя 2018 : 		 JOE PERRY отменил тур

18 ноя 2018 : 		 JOE PERRY выписан из больницы

15 ноя 2018 : 		 JOE PERRY чувствует себя хорошо

11 ноя 2018 : 		 JOE PERRY попал в больницу

10 ноя 2018 : 		 Новое видео JOE PERRY

31 июл 2018 : 		 Новое видео JOE PERRY

24 апр 2018 : 		 JOE PERRY выступил с участниками AEROSMITH, GUNS N' ROSES, EXTREME

18 янв 2018 : 		 SLASH, JOHNNY DEPP, CHRIS ROBINSON присоединились на сцене к JOE PERRY

13 янв 2018 : 		 Музыканты CHEAP TRICK, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, EXTREME присоединились к JOE PERRY

10 дек 2017 : 		 Новая песня JOE PERRY

28 окт 2016 : 		 JOE PERRY получит награду Les Paul

24 окт 2016 : 		 JOE PERRY в 'Hell's Kitchen'

27 сен 2016 : 		 JOE PERRY завершил работу над сольным альбомом

21 июл 2016 : 		 Падение JOE PERRY было спровоцировано обезвоживанием и усталостью

16 июл 2016 : 		 JOE PERRY выписан из больницы

15 июл 2016 : 		 STEVEN TYLER "сильно обеспокоен" случившимся с JOE PERRY
STEVE PERRY переиздает альбом



STEVE PERRY восьмого ноября выпустит обновленную версию альбома "The Season 3" с шестью бонус-треками:

01. What A Wonderful World
02. The Christmas Song
03. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
04. This Christmas
05. Jingle Bell Rock
06. Call Me Irresponsible
07. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
08. Auld Lang Syne
09. Silver Bells
10. I'll Be Home For Christmas
11. Let It Snow
12. Maybe This Year
13. Winter Wonderland
14. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
15. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
16. 'Twas The Night Before Christmas




