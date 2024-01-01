сегодня



STEVE PERRY переиздает альбом



STEVE PERRY восьмого ноября выпустит обновленную версию альбома "The Season 3" с шестью бонус-треками:



01. What A Wonderful World

02. The Christmas Song

03. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

04. This Christmas

05. Jingle Bell Rock

06. Call Me Irresponsible

07. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

08. Auld Lang Syne

09. Silver Bells

10. I'll Be Home For Christmas

11. Let It Snow

12. Maybe This Year

13. Winter Wonderland

14. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

15. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

16. 'Twas The Night Before Christmas







