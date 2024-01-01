Arts
Новости
Crippled Black Phoenix

9 ноя 2024 : 		 Новый релиз CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX доступен для прослушивания

25 сен 2024 : 		 Кавер-версия хита Лоры Брэниган от CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX

1 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX

7 сен 2022 : 		 Новый альбом CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX доступен для прослушивания

14 авг 2022 : 		 Новое видео CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX

21 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX

8 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX

28 апр 2022 : 		 Новый альбом CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX выйдет осенью

29 июл 2020 : 		 Новое видео CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX

28 июл 2020 : 		 Ghaal на новом альбоме CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX
Новый релиз CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX доступен для прослушивания



'The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature', новый релиз CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, доступен для прослушивания ниже.

Album Credits:
All songs on The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature are rerecorded songs from previous Crippled Black Phoenix releases.

We Forgotten Who We Are:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Samples
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Justin Storms - Vocals
Matt Crawford - Bass
Helen Stanley - Piano, Synth
Andy Taylor - Guitar

You Put The Devil In Me:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar, Saw
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Kostas Panagiotou - Accordian, Piano, Hammond
Matt Crawford - Bass
Andy Taylor - Guitar

444:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Storms/Volk)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Samples
Justin Storms - Vocals
Belinda Kordic - Backing Vocals
Kostas Panagiotou - Piano
Matt Crawford - Bass
Robin Tow - Additional Drums
Martin Hyde - Additional Drums

Goodnight, Europe (Pt2):
(Music - Greaves, Words - Kordic)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Kostas Panagiotou - Piano, Accordian
Matt Crawford - Bass

Song For The Unloved:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Patterson)
Justin Greaves - Synth, Drums, Guitars, Samples, Bass
Ryan Patterson - Vocals
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Georg Paco Nitschke - Saxophone, Synth; vocoder
Robin Tow - Additional Drums
Helen Stanley - Piano, Synth
Andy Taylor - Guitar

Whissendine:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar, Ebow, Acoustic Guitar
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Helen Stanley - Trumpet
Kostas Panagiotou - Piano
Wesley J. Wasley - Bass

Blizzard Of Horned Cats:
(Music - Greaves)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Sample, Synth
Kostas Panagiotou - Piano, Hammond
Wesley J. Wasley - Bass

Recorded in 2023 at:
Chapel Studios, Lincolnshire.
Engineered by Pieter Rietkerk

Additional Vocal Sessions at:
Kapsylen Studio, Stockholm
Engineered by Jörgen Jugglo Wall.
House Of Foto, Louisville, KY
Engineered by Ryan Patterson

Additional Production Credits:
Mixed by Pieter Rietkerk
Mastered by Magnus Lindberg
Produced by Justin Greaves




