сегодня



Новый релиз CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX доступен для прослушивания



'The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature', новый релиз CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, доступен для прослушивания ниже.



Album Credits:

All songs on The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature are rerecorded songs from previous Crippled Black Phoenix releases.



We Forgotten Who We Are:

(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)

Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Samples

Belinda Kordic - Vocals

Justin Storms - Vocals

Matt Crawford - Bass

Helen Stanley - Piano, Synth

Andy Taylor - Guitar



You Put The Devil In Me:

(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)

Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar, Saw

Belinda Kordic - Vocals

Kostas Panagiotou - Accordian, Piano, Hammond

Matt Crawford - Bass

Andy Taylor - Guitar



444:

(Music - Greaves, Words - Storms/Volk)

Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Samples

Justin Storms - Vocals

Belinda Kordic - Backing Vocals

Kostas Panagiotou - Piano

Matt Crawford - Bass

Robin Tow - Additional Drums

Martin Hyde - Additional Drums



Goodnight, Europe (Pt2):

(Music - Greaves, Words - Kordic)

Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar

Belinda Kordic - Vocals

Kostas Panagiotou - Piano, Accordian

Matt Crawford - Bass



Song For The Unloved:

(Music - Greaves, Words - Patterson)

Justin Greaves - Synth, Drums, Guitars, Samples, Bass

Ryan Patterson - Vocals

Belinda Kordic - Vocals

Georg Paco Nitschke - Saxophone, Synth; vocoder

Robin Tow - Additional Drums

Helen Stanley - Piano, Synth

Andy Taylor - Guitar



Whissendine:

(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)

Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar, Ebow, Acoustic Guitar

Belinda Kordic - Vocals

Helen Stanley - Trumpet

Kostas Panagiotou - Piano

Wesley J. Wasley - Bass



Blizzard Of Horned Cats:

(Music - Greaves)

Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Sample, Synth

Kostas Panagiotou - Piano, Hammond

Wesley J. Wasley - Bass



Recorded in 2023 at:

Chapel Studios, Lincolnshire.

Engineered by Pieter Rietkerk



Additional Vocal Sessions at:

Kapsylen Studio, Stockholm

Engineered by Jörgen Jugglo Wall.

House Of Foto, Louisville, KY

Engineered by Ryan Patterson



Additional Production Credits:

Mixed by Pieter Rietkerk

Mastered by Magnus Lindberg

Produced by Justin Greaves http://www.crippledblackphoenix.com







+0 -0



просмотров: 62

