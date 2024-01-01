|
все новости группы
сегодня
Новый релиз CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX доступен для прослушивания
'The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature', новый релиз CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, доступен для прослушивания ниже.
Album Credits:
All songs on The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature are rerecorded songs from previous Crippled Black Phoenix releases.
We Forgotten Who We Are:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Samples
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Justin Storms - Vocals
Matt Crawford - Bass
Helen Stanley - Piano, Synth
Andy Taylor - Guitar
You Put The Devil In Me:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar, Saw
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Kostas Panagiotou - Accordian, Piano, Hammond
Matt Crawford - Bass
Andy Taylor - Guitar
444:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Storms/Volk)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Samples
Justin Storms - Vocals
Belinda Kordic - Backing Vocals
Kostas Panagiotou - Piano
Matt Crawford - Bass
Robin Tow - Additional Drums
Martin Hyde - Additional Drums
Goodnight, Europe (Pt2):
(Music - Greaves, Words - Kordic)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Kostas Panagiotou - Piano, Accordian
Matt Crawford - Bass
Song For The Unloved:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Patterson)
Justin Greaves - Synth, Drums, Guitars, Samples, Bass
Ryan Patterson - Vocals
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Georg Paco Nitschke - Saxophone, Synth; vocoder
Robin Tow - Additional Drums
Helen Stanley - Piano, Synth
Andy Taylor - Guitar
Whissendine:
(Music - Greaves, Words - Volk)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitar, Ebow, Acoustic Guitar
Belinda Kordic - Vocals
Helen Stanley - Trumpet
Kostas Panagiotou - Piano
Wesley J. Wasley - Bass
Blizzard Of Horned Cats:
(Music - Greaves)
Justin Greaves - Drums, Guitars, Sample, Synth
Kostas Panagiotou - Piano, Hammond
Wesley J. Wasley - Bass
Recorded in 2023 at:
Chapel Studios, Lincolnshire.
Engineered by Pieter Rietkerk
Additional Vocal Sessions at:
Kapsylen Studio, Stockholm
Engineered by Jörgen Jugglo Wall.
House Of Foto, Louisville, KY
Engineered by Ryan Patterson
Additional Production Credits:
Mixed by Pieter Rietkerk
Mastered by Magnus Lindberg
Produced by Justin Greaves
