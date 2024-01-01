Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

"Searching For Tomorrow", новое видео группы COHEED AND CAMBRIA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "The Father Of Make Believe",, выходящего 14 марта на Virgin Music Group:
01. Yesterday Lost
02. Goodbye, Sunshine
03. Searching For Tomorrow
04. The Father of Make Believe
05. Meri of Mercy
06. Blind Side Sonny
07. Play The Poet
08. One Last Miracle
09. Corner My Confidence
10. Someone Who Can
11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr. Nobody
12. The Continuum II: The Flood
13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together
14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes
