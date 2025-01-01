Arts
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
Новости
Coheed and Cambria

15 янв 2025 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

22 дек 2024 : 		 Вокалист COHEED AND CAMBRIA выпустил сборник кавер-версий

20 ноя 2024 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

2 окт 2024 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

21 май 2024 : 		 Новая песня COHEED AND CAMBRIA

22 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

27 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

11 авг 2022 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

19 май 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

28 апр 2022 : 		 Акустика от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

20 апр 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия KISS от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

15 янв 2022 : 		 Новый альбом COHEED AND CAMBRIA выйдет весной

11 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

10 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

22 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

21 июл 2021 : 		 COHEED AND CAMBRIA работают над новой музыкой

25 фев 2021 : 		 COHEED AND CAMBRIA выпускают кофе

27 ноя 2020 : 		 Фигурки от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

25 авг 2020 : 		 RICK SPRINGFIELD на новом сингле COHEED AND CAMBRIA

13 дек 2019 : 		 Анимированное видео от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

27 окт 2019 : 		 Барабанщику COHEED AND CAMBRIA проведут операцию

17 май 2019 : 		 COHEED AND CAMBRIA исполнили свою песню а капелла

4 окт 2018 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

28 сен 2018 : 		 Новая песня COHEED AND CAMBRIA

16 авг 2018 : 		 Новая песня COHEED AND CAMBRIA

29 июн 2018 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA
Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA



Someone Who Can, новое видео группы COHEED AND CAMBRIA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "The Father Of Make Believe",, выходящего 14 марта на Virgin Music Group:

01. Yesterday Lost
02. Goodbye, Sunshine
03. Searching For Tomorrow
04. The Father of Make Believe
05. Meri of Mercy
06. Blind Side Sonny
07. Play The Poet
08. One Last Miracle
09. Corner My Confidence
10. Someone Who Can
11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr. Nobody
12. The Continuum II: The Flood
13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together
14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes




просмотров: 72

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
