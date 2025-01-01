сегодня



Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA



Someone Who Can, новое видео группы COHEED AND CAMBRIA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "The Father Of Make Believe",, выходящего 14 марта на Virgin Music Group:



01. Yesterday Lost

02. Goodbye, Sunshine

03. Searching For Tomorrow

04. The Father of Make Believe

05. Meri of Mercy

06. Blind Side Sonny

07. Play The Poet

08. One Last Miracle

09. Corner My Confidence

10. Someone Who Can

11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr. Nobody

12. The Continuum II: The Flood

13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together

14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes







+0 -0



просмотров: 72

