Grima

Новое видео GRIMA



Skull Gatherers, новое видео GRIMA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Nightside, релиз которого намечен на 28 февраля в следующих вариантах:

- 1LP Gatefold Night Blue – limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records Mailorder only)
- 1LP Gatefold Black
- 1 CD Digisleeve
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

"Intro (Cult)"
"Beyond the Dark Horizon"
"Flight of the Silver Storm"
"Skull Gatherers"
"Impending Death Premonition"
"The Nightside"
"Where We Are Lost"
"Curse of the Void"
"Mist and Fog"
"Outro (Memories of a Forgotten Home)"




1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
