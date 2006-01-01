Arts
*Iron Fire*



10 май 2018 : 		 Новое видео IRON FIRE

9 апр 2018 : 		 Лирик-видео IRON FIRE

3 апр 2018 : 		 Сборник IRON FIRE выйдет весной

12 окт 2016 : 		 Новая песня IRON FIRE

19 июл 2016 : 		 Новая песня IRON FIRE

12 июл 2016 : 		 Новый альбом IRON FIRE выйдет осенью

10 янв 2014 : 		 Басист IRON FIRE о своем уходе

8 янв 2014 : 		 IRON FIRE: "Ожидание закончилось!"

19 дек 2013 : 		 IRON FIRE нашли барабанщика

20 дек 2012 : 		 Вокалист IRON FIRE планирует запись сольного альбома

19 янв 2012 : 		 Новое видео IRON FIRE

9 янв 2012 : 		 Новый альбом IRON FIRE выйдет в январе

24 окт 2010 : 		 Концертное видео от IRON FIRE

7 авг 2010 : 		 Новая песня IRON FIRE

25 июл 2010 : 		 Обложка нового альбома IRON FIRE

22 июл 2010 : 		 Дата выхода нового альбома IRON FIRE

17 дек 2009 : 		 IRON FIRE запишут песню VIRGIN STEELE

3 дек 2009 : 		 IRON FIRE расстались с гитаристом

20 янв 2009 : 		 Аудиосемплы с нового альбома IRON FIRE

13 янв 2009 : 		 IRON FIRE объявили имя нового гитариста

17 сен 2008 : 		 IRON FIRE записывают новый диск

4 янв 2008 : 		 IRON FIRE весной приступят к записи альбома

23 авг 2007 : 		 В IRON FIRE произошла смена ударника

9 май 2007 : 		 IRON FIRE: 'Blade Of Triumph' выйдет в июне

18 авг 2006 : 		 IRON FIRE запишут новый альбом в сентябре

12 июл 2006 : 		 IRON FIRE поведали историю создания альбома 'Revenge'

30 окт 2005 : 		 IRONFIRE: новые сэмплы

3 авг 2002 : 		 Iron Fire – новый гитарист и басист.

| - |
|||| 10 май 2018

Новое видео IRON FIRE

*
zoom
*
* *
"Redux (Coming Home)", новое видео группы IRON FIRE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Dawn Of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary":

Disc 1

"Dawn Of Creation"
"Redux (Coming Home)"
"The Other Side"
"A Token Of My Hatred" (Cover)
"King At Any Cost" (Demo)
"This Kids" (Cover)
"Kill For Metal" (Live)
"Slaughter Of Souls" (Live)
"Final Odyssey" (Live)
"Among The Dead" (Demo)
"Tornado Of Sickness" (Demo)
"Still Alive" (Demo)
"My Awakening" (Demo)
"Enter Oblivion" (Demo)

Disc 2

"Thunderstorm" (Demo)
"Glory To The King" (Demo)
"Defender Of The Ring" (Demo)
"Prophecy Of Pain" (Demo)
"Flames Of Revenge" (Demo)
"Millennium Warriors" (Demo)
"Black Heart" (Demo)
"Vengeance From Hell" (Demo)
"Days Of Tragedy" (Demo)
"Fire God" (Demo)
"From The North" (Demo)
"Hall Of Heroes" (Demo)
"Brothers United" (Demo)
"Jerusalem" (Demo)

Pre-order Bonus CD tracklisting:

"Intro - Blade of Triumph"
"Bridges Will Burn"
"Prince of Agony"
"Steel Invaders"
"Thunderstorm"
"Outro - Odins Call"

