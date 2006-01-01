10 май 2018



Новое видео IRON FIRE "Redux (Coming Home)", новое видео группы IRON FIRE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Dawn Of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary":



Disc 1



"Dawn Of Creation"

"Redux (Coming Home)"

"The Other Side"

"A Token Of My Hatred" (Cover)

"King At Any Cost" (Demo)

"This Kids" (Cover)

"Kill For Metal" (Live)

"Slaughter Of Souls" (Live)

"Final Odyssey" (Live)

"Among The Dead" (Demo)

"Tornado Of Sickness" (Demo)

"Still Alive" (Demo)

"My Awakening" (Demo)

"Enter Oblivion" (Demo)



Disc 2



"Thunderstorm" (Demo)

"Glory To The King" (Demo)

"Defender Of The Ring" (Demo)

"Prophecy Of Pain" (Demo)

"Flames Of Revenge" (Demo)

"Millennium Warriors" (Demo)

"Black Heart" (Demo)

"Vengeance From Hell" (Demo)

"Days Of Tragedy" (Demo)

"Fire God" (Demo)

"From The North" (Demo)

"Hall Of Heroes" (Demo)

"Brothers United" (Demo)

"Jerusalem" (Demo)



Pre-order Bonus CD tracklisting:



"Intro - Blade of Triumph"

"Bridges Will Burn"

"Prince of Agony"

"Steel Invaders"

"Thunderstorm"

"Outro - Odins Call"

















