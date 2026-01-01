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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 56
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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 56
*MICHAEL SWEET: «Не люблю я эту вашу METALLICA!» 47
*Вокалист BEARTOOTH: «Я гордый Г**!» 31
*Участники METALLICA исполнили RAMMSTEIN 28
*MARK MORTON: «Не странно ли, что за 25 лет так никого и не п... 26
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Dominum

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3 июн 2026 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

7 май 2026 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

1 апр 2026 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

20 сен 2025 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления DOMINUM

4 сен 2025 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления DOMINUM

1 сен 2025 : 		 Концертное видео DOMINUM

27 дек 2024 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

21 дек 2024 : 		 Вскрытие DOMINUM

5 дек 2024 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

7 ноя 2024 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

8 окт 2024 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

27 дек 2023 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

30 ноя 2023 : 		 Cannibal Corpse от DOMINUM

26 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

27 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM

31 авг 2023 : 		 Новое видео DOMINUM
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Новое видео DOMINUM



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Dark Melodies, новое видео DOMINUM, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Night is Calling, релиз которого намечен на третье июля в следующих вариантах:

– 2 LP Vinyl Deluxe Box incl Gatefold Splattered Dark Night Blue / Translucent Vinyl and Bonus album Vinyl Live at Wacken 2025 (exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder) (strictly limited)
– 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Glow In The Dark (exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder) (strictly limited)
– 2 CD, 36 pages Earbook incl. Bonus album Live at Wacken 2025 (exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder) (strictly limited)
– 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Aquamarine (exclusively available via OPEN Mailorder) (strictly limited)
– 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black
– 2x 1CD Jewelcase in O-Card – incl Bonus CD Live at Wacken 2025
– Digital Album

Трек-лист:

“The Circus Is In Town”
“Doctor Doctor”
“Children Of The Night”
“Nosferatu”
“Dark Melodies”
“Night Is Calling” (feat. Battle Beast)
“Jack The Ripper”
“Thriller” (Michael Jackson cover)
“Devil’s Son”
“I Don’t Drink Wine”
“Endzeit”
“Don’t Get Bitten By The Wrong Ones” (Acoustic)
“Hey Living PeopleV (Acoustic)








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