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Новое видео DOMINUM



Dark Melodies, новое видео DOMINUM, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Night is Calling, релиз которого намечен на третье июля в следующих вариантах:



– 2 LP Vinyl Deluxe Box incl Gatefold Splattered Dark Night Blue / Translucent Vinyl and Bonus album Vinyl Live at Wacken 2025 (exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder) (strictly limited)

– 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Glow In The Dark (exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder) (strictly limited)

– 2 CD, 36 pages Earbook incl. Bonus album Live at Wacken 2025 (exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder) (strictly limited)

– 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Aquamarine (exclusively available via OPEN Mailorder) (strictly limited)

– 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

– 2x 1CD Jewelcase in O-Card – incl Bonus CD Live at Wacken 2025

– Digital Album



Трек-лист:



“The Circus Is In Town”

“Doctor Doctor”

“Children Of The Night”

“Nosferatu”

“Dark Melodies”

“Night Is Calling” (feat. Battle Beast)

“Jack The Ripper”

“Thriller” (Michael Jackson cover)

“Devil’s Son”

“I Don’t Drink Wine”

“Endzeit”

“Don’t Get Bitten By The Wrong Ones” (Acoustic)

“Hey Living PeopleV (Acoustic)















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