Стрим от TESSERACT



TESSERACT опубликовали трейлер к "P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience", который пройдет 12 декабря. Расписание:



* Premiere - Saturday, December 12 at 7 PM, GMT/2 PM, EST here

* Pre-Show - Saturday, December 12 at 6 PM, GMT/1 PM, EST here featuring behind-the-scenes footage, including interviews with band + crew, rehearsals + more

* Ticket holders have three days to watch on demand after the initial broadcast (until December 15)



Билеты:



* Tickets are now on sale here

* Early bird ticket prices available until Monday, December 7

* Early bird ticket price: £12.99/$17 USD

* Standard ticket price: £14.99/$20 USD







