Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*ROB HALFORD: «Он был и будет нашим членом!» 89
*METALLICA почти месяц занята сочинением 55
*TOMMY LEE: «Я приветствовал появление NIRVANA!» 48
*ROB HALFORD: «Любил я как-то Шона...» 42
*GUNNAR NELSON считает, что музыканты должны держаться подаль... 32
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Transatlantic

*



4 дек 2020 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек TRANSATLANTIC

20 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео TRANSATLANTIC

10 ноя 2020 : 		 Новый альбом TRANSATLANTIC выйдет зимой

16 янв 2020 : 		 TRANSATLANTIC выпустят альбом осенью

2 окт 2019 : 		 TRANSATLANTIC собрались для записи

27 окт 2014 : 		 Концертный релиз TRANSATLANTIC выйдет в октябре

28 янв 2014 : 		 Новая песня TRANSATLANTIC

21 янв 2014 : 		 Тизер DVD к новому альбому TRANSATLANTIC

26 дек 2013 : 		 Превью DVD к новому альбому TRANSATLANTIC

17 дек 2013 : 		 Кавер-версия YES от TRANSATLANTIC

2 дек 2013 : 		 Новое видео TRANSATLANTIC

18 окт 2013 : 		 Новый альбом TRANSATLANTIC выйдет в январе

13 мар 2013 : 		 TRANSATLANTIC запишут новый альбом этим летом

7 окт 2010 : 		 Детали концертного релиза TRANSATLANTIC

13 янв 2010 : 		 Daniel Gildenlöw поедет в тур с TRANSATLANTIC

27 авг 2009 : 		 TRANSATLANTIC выпустят новый альбом в октябре

17 апр 2009 : 		 TRANSATLANTIC воссоединились для записи нового альбома
| - |

|||| сегодня

MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек TRANSATLANTIC



*
zoom
*
* *
MIKE PORTNOY представил Drum & Vox видео на новый сингл TRANSATLANTIC "Overture / Reaching For The Sky". Оригинальный вариант взят из альбома "The Absolute Universe", выходящего пятого февраля на InsideOut Music в следующих вариантах:

The Absolute Universe: The Breath Of Life (Abridged Version):
- Special Edition CD Digipak
- Gatefold 2LP+CD
- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Overture"
"Reaching For The Sky"
"Higher Than The Morning"
"The Darkness In The Light"
"Take Now My Soul"
"Looking For The Light"
"Love Made  A Way" (Prelude)
"Owl Howl"
"Solitude"
"Belong"
"Can You Feel It"
"Looking For The Light" (Reprise)
"The Greatest Story Never Ends"
"Love Made A Way"

The Absolute Universe: Forevermore (Extended Version):
- Special Edition 2CD Digipak
- 3LP+2CD Boxset
- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:
"Overture"
"Heart Like A Whirlwind"
"Higher Than The Morning"
"The Darkness In The Light"
"Swing High, Swing Low"
"Bully"
"Rainbow Sky"
"Looking For The Light"
"The World We Used To Know"

Disc 2:
"The Sun Comes Up Today"
"Love Made A Way" (Prelude)
"Owl Howl"
"Solitude"
"Belong"
"Lonesome Rebel"
"Looking For The Light" (Reprise)
"The Greatest Story Never Ends"
"Love Made A Way"

The Absolute Universe: The Ultimate Edition:
- Limited Deluxe Clear 5LP+3CD+Blu-Ray Box-set – contained within a foil-finished lift-off box with extended 16-page LP booklet & 60x60cm poster

Blu-Ray tracklisting:

"Overture" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Reaching For The Sky" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Higher Than The Morning" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"The Darkness In The Light" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Take Now My Soul" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Bully" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Rainbow Sky" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Looking For The Light" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"The World We Used To Know" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"The Sun Comes Up Today" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Love Made A Way" (Prelude) (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Owl Howl" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Solitude" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Belong" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Lonesome Rebel" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Can You Feel It" (5.1 Surround Mix)
"Looking For The Light" (Reprise) (5.1 Surround Mix)
"The Greatest Story Never Ends "(5.1 Surround Mix)
"Love Made A Way" (5.1 Surround Mix)
The Making of The Absolute Universe (Documentary)

MIKE PORTNOY Performs New TRANSATLANTIC Track "Overture / Reaching For The Sky"; Drum & Vox Cam Video



Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 78

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Реклама на DARKSIDE.ru Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2020 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом