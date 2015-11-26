сегодня



MIKE PORTNOY исполняет новый трек TRANSATLANTIC



MIKE PORTNOY представил Drum & Vox видео на новый сингл TRANSATLANTIC "Overture / Reaching For The Sky". Оригинальный вариант взят из альбома "The Absolute Universe", выходящего пятого февраля на InsideOut Music в следующих вариантах:



The Absolute Universe: The Breath Of Life (Abridged Version):

- Special Edition CD Digipak

- Gatefold 2LP+CD

- Digital Album



Tracklisting:



"Overture"

"Reaching For The Sky"

"Higher Than The Morning"

"The Darkness In The Light"

"Take Now My Soul"

"Looking For The Light"

"Love Made A Way" (Prelude)

"Owl Howl"

"Solitude"

"Belong"

"Can You Feel It"

"Looking For The Light" (Reprise)

"The Greatest Story Never Ends"

"Love Made A Way"



The Absolute Universe: Forevermore (Extended Version):

- Special Edition 2CD Digipak

- 3LP+2CD Boxset

- Digital Album



Tracklisting:



Disc 1:

"Overture"

"Heart Like A Whirlwind"

"Higher Than The Morning"

"The Darkness In The Light"

"Swing High, Swing Low"

"Bully"

"Rainbow Sky"

"Looking For The Light"

"The World We Used To Know"



Disc 2:

"The Sun Comes Up Today"

"Love Made A Way" (Prelude)

"Owl Howl"

"Solitude"

"Belong"

"Lonesome Rebel"

"Looking For The Light" (Reprise)

"The Greatest Story Never Ends"

"Love Made A Way"



The Absolute Universe: The Ultimate Edition:

- Limited Deluxe Clear 5LP+3CD+Blu-Ray Box-set – contained within a foil-finished lift-off box with extended 16-page LP booklet & 60x60cm poster



Blu-Ray tracklisting:



"Overture" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Reaching For The Sky" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Higher Than The Morning" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"The Darkness In The Light" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Take Now My Soul" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Bully" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Rainbow Sky" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Looking For The Light" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"The World We Used To Know" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"The Sun Comes Up Today" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Love Made A Way" (Prelude) (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Owl Howl" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Solitude" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Belong" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Lonesome Rebel" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Can You Feel It" (5.1 Surround Mix)

"Looking For The Light" (Reprise) (5.1 Surround Mix)

"The Greatest Story Never Ends "(5.1 Surround Mix)

"Love Made A Way" (5.1 Surround Mix)

The Making of The Absolute Universe (Documentary)







