Новости
Новый релиз TRANSATLANTIC выйдет весной



TRANSATLANTIC сообщили о том, что 26 апреля состоится релиз нового концертного альбома Live At Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind, который будет доступен в варианте 5CD+2 Blu-ray:

Night 1
“Into The Blue”
“In Held (‘Twas) In I”
“Shine”
“We All Need Some Light”
“Overture/Whirlwind”
“The Wind Blew Them All Away”
“On The Prowl”
“A Man Can Feel”
“Out Of The Night”
“Rose Colored Glasses”
“Evermore”
“Set Us Free”
“Lay Down Your Life”
“Pieces Of Heaven”
“Is It Really Happening?”
“Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)”


Night 2
“Overture”
“Reaching For The Sky”
“Higher Than The Morning”
“The Darkness In The Light
“Take Now My Soul”
“Bully”
“Rainbow Sky”
“Looking For The Light”
“The World We Used To Know”
“The Sun Comes Up Today”
“Love Made A Way (Prelude)”
“Owl Howl”
“Solitude”
“Belong”
“Lonesome Rebel”
“Can You Feel It”
“Looking For The Light (Reprise)”
“The Greatest Story Never Ends”
“Love Made A Way”
“Bridge Across Forever”
“The Final Medley” 

TRANSATLANTIC Announce Mammoth Live At Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind




просмотров: 45

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
