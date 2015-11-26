сегодня



Новое видео BONFIRE



"Love Don’t Lie", новое видео группы BONFIRE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Roots", выходящего 26 февраля на AFM Records.



Трек-лист:



CD1

"Starin' Eyes"

"American Nights"

"Let Me Be Your Water"

"Price Of Lovin' You"

"Comin' Home"

"Ready 4 Reaction"

"Give It A Try"

"Sleeping All Alone"

"Who's Foolin' Who"

"Why Is It Never Enough"

"Fantasy"



CD2

"When An Old Man Cries"

"Love Don't Lie"

"Lonely Nights"

"Under Blue Skies"

"You Make Me Feel"

"No More"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Without You"

"Your Love Is Heaven To Me"

"Piece Of My Heart"

"Youngbloods"

"Our Hearts Don't Feel The Same"

"Wolfmen"







