Новости
все новости группы

Bonfire



*

Bonfire

*



15 янв 2021 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

21 мар 2020 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

1 мар 2020 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

12 фев 2020 : 		 Новый альбом BONFIRE выйдет весной

17 окт 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия хита SURVIVOR от BONFIRE

8 окт 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия песни TOTO от BONFIRE

1 окт 2018 : 		 BONFIRE в октябре выпустят двойной альбом каверов

30 мар 2018 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

9 мар 2018 : 		 Новое лирик-видео BONFIRE

1 фев 2018 : 		 Новый альбом BONFIRE выйдет весной

1 июл 2017 : 		 BONFIRE подписали контракт с AFM

27 фев 2017 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

31 янв 2017 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

21 ноя 2016 : 		 Дата выхода нового альбома BONFIRE

23 сен 2016 : 		 Новый альбом BONFIRE выйдет весной

11 авг 2016 : 		 Новый вокалист BONFIRE

4 июл 2016 : 		 BONFIRE сменили вокалиста

10 мар 2016 : 		 Музыканты SAXON, UFO, DANGER DANGER, EUROPE, EDGUY поздравляют BONFIRE

25 фев 2016 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза BONFIRE

9 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

21 дек 2015 : 		 Двойной альбом BONFIRE выйдет в марте

25 ноя 2015 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

15 июл 2015 : 		 Новое видео BONFIRE

31 мар 2015 : 		 Фэн-видео BONFIRE

26 мар 2015 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома BONFIRE

16 мар 2015 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома BONFIRE
Новое видео BONFIRE



"Love Don’t Lie", новое видео группы BONFIRE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Roots", выходящего 26 февраля на AFM Records.

Трек-лист:

CD1
"Starin' Eyes"
"American Nights"
"Let Me Be Your Water"
"Price Of Lovin' You"
"Comin' Home"
"Ready 4 Reaction"
"Give It A Try"
"Sleeping All Alone"
"Who's Foolin' Who"
"Why Is It Never Enough"
"Fantasy"

CD2
"When An Old Man Cries"
"Love Don't Lie"
"Lonely Nights"
"Under Blue Skies"
"You Make Me Feel"
"No More"
"The Devil Made Me Do It"
"Without You"
"Your Love Is Heaven To Me"
"Piece Of My Heart"
"Youngbloods"
"Our Hearts Don't Feel The Same"
"Wolfmen"

BONFIRE To Release Roots Album In February;



Комментарии

olly71


15 янв 2021, 11:48		Хрен поймёшь этих AFM и их политику . Они разорвали контракт с Crystal Viper которые регулярно выпускают очень достойные альбомы но упорно держат на контракте такой заплесневелый мусор . Это ж надо додуматься выпустить первым синглом к будущему альбому акустическую песню ....

Ed Hunter


15 янв 2021, 12:22		Было бы странно к акустическому альбому выпускать синглом не акустическую песню...


