27 янв 2021



JOAN JETT в новом фильме



Fade To Silence Records & Filmworks через Distribution Solutions, подразделение Alliance Entertainment, в феврале выпустят фильм Honor Amongst Men, в котором принимали участие Chuck Zito (Carlito's Way, Homefront, Cops & Robbers, Oz, 13, Man on the Moon, The Juror), Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods, The Avengers, Oz, The Wolf of Wall Street, 16 Blocks), Joan Jett (Light of Day, The Sweet Life, Love and Roll Forever, Steven King's Big Driver), Edward Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Lou Grant, Elf, Up, Roots, JFK, Ft. Apache, the Bronx), Vincent Pastore (Sapranos, Goodfellas, Shark Tale, Mickey Blue Eyes, Money Train, The Ref). Трейлер доступен ниже.







