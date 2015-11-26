Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Вокалист SACRED REICH: «Тупые расисты, захватившие Капитолий... 387
*ICED EARTH, DEMONS & WIZARDS исчезли из каталога Century Med... 83
*Новое видео ACCEPT 39
*TED NUGENT — о Трампе: «Я у алтаря этого великого человека» 39
*Лидер ICED EARTH на свободе? Уже нет 27
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

*



27 янв 2021 : 		 JOAN JETT в новом фильме

16 сен 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия T. REX от JOAN JETT

17 июл 2020 : 		 JOAN JETT исполняет T. REX

11 июн 2020 : 		 JOAN JETT: «В этой стране систематический расизм»

23 май 2020 : 		 JOAN JETT: «Мне некомфортно в пандемию играть на стадионах»

28 апр 2020 : 		 JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS в "In my Room"

5 апр 2020 : 		 Видео от JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

30 мар 2020 : 		 JOAN JETT скорбит по автору "I Love Rock 'N Roll"

17 мар 2020 : 		 JOAN JETT об эпидемии коронавируса

6 ноя 2018 : 		 Новое видео JOAN JETT

23 окт 2018 : 		 Новая песня JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS
| - |

|||| 27 янв 2021

JOAN JETT в новом фильме



*
zoom
*
* *
Fade To Silence Records & Filmworks через Distribution Solutions, подразделение Alliance Entertainment, в феврале выпустят фильм Honor Amongst Men, в котором принимали участие Chuck Zito (Carlito's Way, Homefront, Cops & Robbers, Oz, 13, Man on the Moon, The Juror), Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods, The Avengers, Oz, The Wolf of Wall Street, 16 Blocks), Joan Jett (Light of Day, The Sweet Life, Love and Roll Forever, Steven King's Big Driver), Edward Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Lou Grant, Elf, Up, Roots, JFK, Ft. Apache, the Bronx), Vincent Pastore (Sapranos, Goodfellas, Shark Tale, Mickey Blue Eyes, Money Train, The Ref). Трейлер доступен ниже.

JOAN JETT Stars Alongside CHUCK ZITO, ROBERT CLOHESSY, EDWARD ASNER, AND VINCENT PASTORE In New Film, Honor Amongst Men; Video Trailers



Like!+0Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 211

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2021 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.   Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом