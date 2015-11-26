сегодня



Новая версия альбома THUNDER



THUNDER двадцать четвертого сентября на BMG выпустят расширенную версию тринадцатого студийного альбома, All The Right Noises, в которую войдет:



CD1

"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights"

"Destruction"

"The Smoking Gun"

"Going To Sin City"

"Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die"

"I’ll Be The One"

"Young Man"

"You’re Gonna Be My Girl"

"St George’s Day"

"Force Of Nature"

"She’s A Millionairess"



CD2

"Firebird"

"Hero"

"The Fires That Roar"

"Pariah"

"You’re Gonna Be My Girl" (Live)

"Destruction" (Live)

"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights" (Live)

"Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die" (Live)

"Going To Sin City" (Live)

"I’ll Be The One" (Live)

"She’s A Millionairess" (Live)

"Young Man" (Live)



DVD



Thunder TV Special:



Intro

"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights"

"Destruction"

"She's A Millionairess"

"St George's Day" *

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Going to Sin City"

"Don't Forget to Live Before You Die"

"I'll Be the One"

"Serpentine"

"A Better Man"

"The Smoking Gun"

"Force of Nature" *

"Love Walked In"

"You're Gonna Be My Girl"

"Young Man"

"Dirty Love"



* Not included in the original stream



Plus:



- Behind The Scenes & Bloopers

- Question Time



Promo Videos:



"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights"

"Going to Sin City"

"You're Gonna Be My Girl"

"I'll Be the One"



Audio Tracks:



"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights" (Single Edit)

"You're Gonna Be My Girl" (Single Edit)

"Destruction" (Single Edit)

"I'll Be the One" (Single Edit)

"The Smoking Gun" (Radio Session)

