Новости
5 сен 2021 : 		 Концертное видео THUNDER

26 июл 2021 : 		 Новая версия альбома THUNDER

18 янв 2021 : 		 Новая песня THUNDER

13 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео THUNDER

6 ноя 2020 : 		 Новая песня THUNDER

3 дек 2018 : 		 Новый релиз THUNDER выйдет зимой

18 фев 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD THUNDER

21 янв 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD THUNDER

12 янв 2018 : 		 Концертный релиз THUNDER выйдет весной 23 марта на earMUSIC

11 ноя 2017 : 		 Новое видео THUNDER

28 окт 2017 : 		 Сингл THUNDER выйдет зимой

25 апр 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления THUNDER

3 мар 2017 : 		 THUNDER на Planet Rock

9 фев 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома THUNDER

22 янв 2017 : 		 Новое видео THUNDER

7 дек 2016 : 		 Новый альбом THUNDER выйдет зимой

15 фев 2016 : 		 Концертное видео THUNDER

18 дек 2015 : 		 Тизер нового релиза THUNDER

8 мар 2015 : 		 Новая песня THUNDER

13 фев 2015 : 		 Видео исполнения новой песни THUNDER

28 ноя 2014 : 		 Новый альбом THUNDER выйдет в феврале

12 авг 2013 : 		 Профессиональное видео c выступления THUNDER

18 фев 2011 : 		 Концертный релиз THUNDER выйдет в марте
Концертное видео THUNDER



THUNDER двадцать четвёртого сентября на BMG выпустят расширенную версию тринадцатого студийного альбома "All The Right Noises", в которую войдут:

CD1
"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights"
"Destruction"
"The Smoking Gun"
"Going To Sin City"
"Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die"
"I’ll Be The One"
"Young Man"
"You’re Gonna Be My Girl"
"St George’s Day"
"Force Of Nature"
"She’s A Millionairess"

CD2
"Firebird"
"Hero"
"The Fires That Roar"
"Pariah"
"You’re Gonna Be My Girl" (Live)
"Destruction" (Live)
"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights" (Live)
"Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die" (Live)
"Going To Sin City" (Live)
"I’ll Be The One" (Live)
"She’s A Millionairess" (Live)
"Young Man" (Live)

DVD

Thunder TV Special:

Intro
"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights"
"Destruction"
"She's A Millionairess"
"St George's Day" *
"The Devil Made Me Do It"
"Going to Sin City"
"Don't Forget to Live Before You Die"
"I'll Be the One"
"Serpentine"
"A Better Man"
"The Smoking Gun"
"Force of Nature" *
"Love Walked In"
"You're Gonna Be My Girl"
"Young Man"
"Dirty Love"

* Not included in the original stream

Plus:

- Behind The Scenes & Bloopers
- Question Time

Promo Videos:

"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights"
"Going to Sin City"
"You're Gonna Be My Girl"
"I'll Be the One"

Audio Tracks:

"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights" (Single Edit)
"You're Gonna Be My Girl" (Single Edit)
"Destruction" (Single Edit)
"I'll Be the One" (Single Edit)
"The Smoking Gun" (Radio Session)

Концертное видео на "Destruction" доступно ниже.

THUNDER Release Official Live Video For



