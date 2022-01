сегодня



Новый концертный релиз FRANK ZAPPA



18 марта на Zappa Records/UMe состоится выход нового концертного релиза FRANK ZAPPA, The Mothers 1971, включающего:



CD 1

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 5, 1971 - SHOW 1

*Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. Peaches En Regalia

2. Tears Began To Fall

3. Shove It Right In

4. Status Back Baby

5. Concentration Moon - Part I

6. The Sanzini Brothers (Sodomy Trick)*

7. Concentration Moon - Part II*

8. Mom & Dad*

9. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra*

10. Billy The Mountain*

11. King Kong*



CD 2

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 5, 1971 - SHOW 2

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. Peaches En Regalia

2. Tears Began To Fall

3. Shove It Right In

4. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

5. Billy The Mountain

6. Little House I Used To Live In

7. The Mud Shark

8. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are?

9. Bwana Dik

10. Latex Solar Beef

11. Willie The Pimp



CD 3

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 5, 1971 - SHOW 2 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. Do You Like My New Car?

2. Happy Together

3. "Any Chord Of Your Choice"

4. King Kong - Part I

5. Lonesome Electric Turkey

6. King Kong - Part II

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 1

*Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

7. Fillmore Improvisation

8. Peaches En Regalia

9. Tears Began To Fall

10. Shove It Right In

11. Status Back Baby*

12. Concentration Moon - Part I*

13. The Sanzini Brothers (Sodomy Trick)*

14. Concentration Moon - Part II*

15. Mom & Dad*



CD 4

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 1 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

2. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

3. Billy The Mountain

4. Chunga's Revenge

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 2

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

5. "Herd Of Cattle"

6. Peaches En Regalia

7. Tears Began To Fall

8. Shove It Right In



CD 5

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 2 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

2. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

3. Billy The Mountain

4. "Conglomerate Assembly"

5. Little House I Used To Live In

6. The Mud Shark

7. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are?

8. Bwana Dik

9. Latex Solar Beef

10. Willie The Pimp

11. Do You Like My New Car?

12. Happy Together



CD 6

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 2 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. Well – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

2. Say Please – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

3. King Kong – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

4. Aaawk – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

5. Scumbag – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

6. A Small Eternity With Yoko Ono – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono



BONUS TRACKS

7. Homemade Radio Spot

8. Tears Began To Fall (Single Version)

9. Junier Mintz Boogie (Single B-Side)

10. Homemade Radio Spot Outtakes

LIVE AT STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971

Newly mixed by John Polito

11. Peaches En Regalia

12. Tears Began To Fall

13. Shove It Right In

14. Status Back Baby

15. Concentration Moon - Part I

16. The Sanzini Brothers (Burning Hoop Trick)

17. Concentration Moon - Part II

18. Mom & Dad

19. My Boyfriend's Back

20. Tiny Sick Tears



CD 7

LIVE AT STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by John Polito

1. Call Any Vegetable

2. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

3. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

LIVE AT STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971 and LIVE AT WATRES ARMORY, SCRANTON, PA, JUNE 1, 1971

Newly mixed by John Polito

4. Billy The Mountain

LIVE AT WATRES ARMORY, SCRANTON, PA, JUNE 1, 1971

Newly mixed by John Polito

5. Willie The Pimp

6. King Kong (Outro)

LIVE AT RAINBOW THEATRE, LONDON, ENGLAND, DECEMBER 10, 1971

Newly mixed by Eddie Kramer

7. Zanti Serenade

8. Peaches En Regalia

9. Tears Began To Fall



CD 8

LIVE AT RAINBOW THEATRE, LONDON, ENGLAND, DECEMBER 10, 1971 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Eddie Kramer

1. Shove It Right In

2. "Pain In The Ass"

3. Divan: Once Upon A Time

4. Divan: Sofa #1

5. Pound For A Brown - Part I

6. Super Grease

7. Pound For A Brown - Part II

8. Sleeping In A Jar

9. Wonderful Wino

10. Sharleena

11. Cruising For Burgers

12. "That's Your Tough Luck"

13. King Kong

14. I Want To Hold Your Hand







+0 -0



просмотров: 251