Новости
Новости
Slaughter

Альбом SLAUGHTER выйдет на виниле



Kiss My Wax Records объявили о планах выпуске второй серии винилов SLAUGHTER. Так, альбом The Wild Life в виниловой версии будет доступен впервые за более чем тридцать лет.

The Wild Life: The Definitive Edition 4-LP Box Set:

• Four LPs (The Wild Life on two LPs + live record + bonus record)
• 48 page book containing unseen images and band photos
• Reproduction press kit
• Slip mat
• Button & sticker set
• Signed by all 3 surviving members
• Each set hand numbered, limited to 750 pieces
• Housed in a stunning custom box with foil elements
• One box will contain an authentic, period-correct photo signed by the entire band including the late Tim Kelly


The Wild Life: Standard Edition:

• Slaughter’s 1992 record presented on vinyl for the first time since its initial release
• Audio taken from the band’s original analog masters
• Two 33 RPM, half-speed-mastered LPs on red & white opaque vinyl
• Mastered specifically for vinyl by Maor Appelbaum (Dream Theater, Faith No More)
• Housed in a gatefold sleeve
• Hype sticker exclusive to this release

SLAUGHTER's The Wild Life Album To Be Reissued On Vinyl For The First Time In Over 30 Years




