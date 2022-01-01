сегодня



Альбом SLAUGHTER выйдет на виниле



Kiss My Wax Records объявили о планах выпуске второй серии винилов SLAUGHTER. Так, альбом The Wild Life в виниловой версии будет доступен впервые за более чем тридцать лет.



The Wild Life: The Definitive Edition 4-LP Box Set:



• Four LPs (The Wild Life on two LPs + live record + bonus record)

• 48 page book containing unseen images and band photos

• Reproduction press kit

• Slip mat

• Button & sticker set

• Signed by all 3 surviving members

• Each set hand numbered, limited to 750 pieces

• Housed in a stunning custom box with foil elements

• One box will contain an authentic, period-correct photo signed by the entire band including the late Tim Kelly





The Wild Life: Standard Edition:



• Slaughter’s 1992 record presented on vinyl for the first time since its initial release

• Audio taken from the band’s original analog masters

• Two 33 RPM, half-speed-mastered LPs on red & white opaque vinyl

• Mastered specifically for vinyl by Maor Appelbaum (Dream Theater, Faith No More)

• Housed in a gatefold sleeve

• Hype sticker exclusive to this release







+0 -0



просмотров: 206

