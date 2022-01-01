сегодня



Видео с первого за 9 лет концерта GOD FORBID



Видео с первого за 9 лет концерта GOD FORBID, который состоялся в рамках Blue Ridge Rock Festival, доступно для просмотра ниже.













@DocCoyle Finally seen @godforbidmusic live and I was only disappointed that they ran out of time,still didn't see empire of the gun or end of the world but I hope to see you guys again in the future, and as promised, I bought all your shit pic.twitter.com/MX3qWxCtYI







Wow. What a night. IвЂ™m kinda speechless. pic.twitter.com/faDIh4d7DJ





























