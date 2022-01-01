Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Гитарист THE HALO EFFECT: «Стриминг сделал музыку одноразово... 36
*Рокеры о смерти королевы Елизаветы II 32
*DAVE MUSTAINE заявил, что был альфа-самцом в METALLICA 20
*DAVID ELLEFSON считает, что Dave Mustaine всё ещё обижен на ... 18
*Гитарист MEGADETH купил автобиографию Dave'a Mustaine'a, что... 14
*Новое видео OZZY OSBOURNE 13
*TOMMY LEE на OnlyFans 13
*OZZY OSBOURNE готов вернуться на сцену 13
*Новая песня OZZY OSBOURNE 11
*Бывший басист METALLICA: «Да какой Dave самец, такое себе...... 10
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Гитарист THE HALO EFFECT: «Стриминг сделал музыку одноразово... 36
*Рокеры о смерти королевы Елизаветы II 32
*DAVE MUSTAINE заявил, что был альфа-самцом в METALLICA 20
*DAVID ELLEFSON считает, что Dave Mustaine всё ещё обижен на ... 18
*Гитарист MEGADETH купил автобиографию Dave'a Mustaine'a, что... 14
[= ||| все новости группы



*

God Forbid

*



14 сен 2022 : 		 Видео с первого за 9 лет концерта GOD FORBID

15 мар 2022 : 		 GOD FORBID выступят на BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL

9 апр 2021 : 		 Альбом GOD FORBID выйдет на виниле

19 авг 2013 : 		 GOD FORBID объявили о распаде

26 июл 2013 : 		 Гитарист GOD FORBID основал рок-группу

2 авг 2012 : 		 Вокалист GOD FORBID: «Ситуация с Randy Blythe'ом может повлиять на мое решение о посещении Чехии»

13 июл 2012 : 		 Новое видео GOD FORBID

2 июл 2012 : 		 Демонстрационное видео GOD FORBID

22 мар 2012 : 		 Видео с релиз-вечеринки GOD FORBID

20 мар 2012 : 		 Новое видео GOD FORBID

2 мар 2012 : 		 Новая песня GOD FORBID

17 фев 2012 : 		 Семпл нового трека GOD FORBID

15 фев 2012 : 		 Название нового альбома GOD FORBID и его обложка

13 янв 2012 : 		 Новый альбом GOD FORBID микшируется

10 окт 2011 : 		 GOD FORBID готовятся к студийной работе

3 сен 2011 : 		 Новое демо GOD FORBID

9 авг 2011 : 		 GOD FORBID на VICTORY RECORDS

7 авг 2010 : 		 DAN NELSON исполнил кавер-версию PANTERA вместе с GOD FORBID

20 янв 2010 : 		 GOD FORBID анонсировали нового участника

30 дек 2009 : 		 Вокалист GOD FORBID о смерти ударника AVENGED SEVENFOLD

11 фев 2009 : 		 Новый альбом GOD FORBID online!

28 янв 2009 : 		 Новая песня GOD FORBID в сети

19 дек 2008 : 		 GOD FORBID раскрыли обложку и трек-лист нового альбома

7 дек 2008 : 		 GOD FORBID: новая песня в сети

18 сен 2008 : 		 GOD FORBID опубликовали в сети новую песню

7 май 2008 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме и DVD GOD FORBID
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Видео с первого за 9 лет концерта GOD FORBID



zoom
Видео с первого за 9 лет концерта GOD FORBID, который состоялся в рамках Blue Ridge Rock Festival, доступно для просмотра ниже.



@DocCoyle Finally seen @godforbidmusic live and I was only disappointed that they ran out of time,still didn't see empire of the gun or end of the world but I hope to see you guys again in the future, and as promised, I bought all your shit pic.twitter.com/MX3qWxCtYI



Wow. What a night. IвЂ™m kinda speechless. pic.twitter.com/faDIh4d7DJ


















Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 126

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом