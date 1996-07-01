Arts
Новости
King Crimson



*

King Crimson

*



7 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью

11 фев 2022 : 		 Умер Иэн Макдональд

31 окт 2021 : 		 Концертный релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью

19 окт 2020 : 		 Умер басист KING CRIMSON

8 авг 2020 : 		 KING CRIMSON выпустят концертный релиз

26 янв 2019 : 		 KING CRIMSON едут в юбилейный тур

26 июн 2018 : 		 Вышел новый концертный релиз KING CRIMSON

9 ноя 2017 : 		 Новый релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью

9 июн 2017 : 		 Концертный бокс-сет KING CRIMSON доступен для предзаказа

31 янв 2015 : 		 KING CRIMSON могут выпустить новый студийный альбом

25 ноя 2014 : 		 Концертный релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет в январе

11 сен 2012 : 		 ROBERT FRIPP уходит из музыки

30 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео KING CRIMSON ProjeKct

7 апр 2011 : 		 Новый проект от участников KING CRIMSON в мае

8 дек 2009 : 		 Басист Chuck Wright работает с гитаристом KING CRIMSON

28 сен 2006 : 		 Скончался Raymond "Boz" Burrell
| - |

|||| 7 ноя 2022

Новый релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью



zoom
Долгожданный документальный релиз KING CRIMSON, In The Court Of The Crimson King Documentary, будет доступен с 18 ноября на двойном Blu-ray/DVD. Второго декабря выйдет расширенная версия на восьми дисках: два Blu-ray, 2 DVD и 4CD.

BLU-RAY 1 and DVD

In The Court Of The Crimson King - King Crimson at 50 (A film by Toby Amies)

Excerpts From CosmiKc F*Kc - A 23 minutes edit from the early version of the film.

Starless - The Final Performance - Live at Bunkamura, Tokyo, December 8, 2021

Trailers and Additional Short Films

· Schizophonia

· Widows

· Raindance

· Official Trailer



BLU-RAY 2 and DVD 2

King Crimson - Tring: Live in the Studio

1. Radical Action Suite

2. The Letters

3. Sailorʼs Tale

4. Cadence and Cascade

5. Fracture

6. Starless

7. Discipline

King Crimson - Rock In Rio

1. Drumzilla

2. Neurotica

3. Red

4. The Court Of The Crimson King

5. Indiscipline

6. Epitaph

7. 21st Century Schizoid Man

Gentlemen Of The Road

A 38 minutes short film: Backstage with King Crimson

CDs 1-4 (MUSIC FROM THE FILM SOUNDTRACK AND BEYOND )

CD1

1. Introductory Bellscape - Live 06-07/11/18 *

2. 21st Century Schizoid Man (edit) - mixed by Steven Wilson 2019

3. Moonchild (including cadenzas) - Live in Philadelphia, 23/09/19 **

4. Cat Food - from Cat Food EP Alt. mix by David Singleton

5. Lizard: i Prince Rupert Awakes Recorded at Wessex Studios, 1970, Keith Tippett piano

ii Bolero iii Dawn Song iv Last Skirmish v Prince Rupertʼs Lament - Live in Rome 23/07/18 * [exc I, prev. rel]

6. The Letters - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

7. Sailorʼs Tale - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

8. Easy Money - Live in Oakland 05/09/19 **

9. Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part Two (Fripp) - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson 2012



CD 2

1. Fracture - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

2. Fallen Angel - 2009 remaster by Robert Fripp & Simon Heyworth

3. Discipline - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

4. Cadence And Cascade - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

5. The ConstruKction Of Light - Live In Nijmegen, 22/06/19 **

6. Peace - Live in Vienna 01/12/16

7. Matte Kudasai (alt. intro) Recorded at Island Studios, 1981

8. The Mincer - Live in Zurich, 1973, completed at Air Studios, 1974

9. A Scarcity Of Miracles - Live in Japan 2015

10. Radical Action Suite - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

Radical Action I / Meltdown / Radical Action II / Level Five

11. Peace A Theme - mixed by Steven Wilson 2022 *





CD 3



1. Drumzilla - Live in Los Angeles 06/08/21 *

2. Waiting Man - Live in Frejus 27/08/82

3. Seizure - Live in San Francisco, 01/11/98

4. The Talking Drum - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson 2012

5. Indiscipline - Live in Del Ray Beach 23/07/21 **

6. Exposure - Mixed by Steven Wilson 2021

7. VROOOM - Live in Toronto 20/11/15

8. Coda: Marine 475 -Live in London 01/07/96

9. Darts - 2022 remaster by Marian Hafenstein at Possible Studios, Berlin **

10. Requiem (Extended version) - mixed by Steven Wilson 2013





CD 4



1. Walk On: Rio - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/19 *

2. Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part One - Live in Stuttgart 16/06/19 ***

3. Breathless - Live in Poland 2018

4. One More Red Nightmare - Live in Sandy 03/08/21 ***

5. Epitaph - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/20 *

6. Frame By Frame - Live in Nashville 27/09/19 ***

7. Pictures Of A City - Live in Osaka 02/12/21 ***

8. Red - Live in St. Augustine 24/07/21 ***

9. The Court Of The Crimson King - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/21 *

10. Starless - Live in Tokyo 08/12/21 *



Key to OST: * = Previously unreleased, ** Previously Available via download at DGM Live/Cassette only release, *** Previously available in a different mix/master at DGM Live. All asterisked material new to CD.

KING CRIMSONвЂ™s In The Court Of The Crimson King Documentary Blu-Ray/DVD Set Available November 18




Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 332

 ||| =]
[=     =]
1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
