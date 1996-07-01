7 ноя 2022



Новый релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью



Долгожданный документальный релиз KING CRIMSON, In The Court Of The Crimson King Documentary, будет доступен с 18 ноября на двойном Blu-ray/DVD. Второго декабря выйдет расширенная версия на восьми дисках: два Blu-ray, 2 DVD и 4CD.



BLU-RAY 1 and DVD



In The Court Of The Crimson King - King Crimson at 50 (A film by Toby Amies)



Excerpts From CosmiKc F*Kc - A 23 minutes edit from the early version of the film.



Starless - The Final Performance - Live at Bunkamura, Tokyo, December 8, 2021



Trailers and Additional Short Films



· Schizophonia



· Widows



· Raindance



· Official Trailer







BLU-RAY 2 and DVD 2



King Crimson - Tring: Live in the Studio



1. Radical Action Suite



2. The Letters



3. Sailorʼs Tale



4. Cadence and Cascade



5. Fracture



6. Starless



7. Discipline



King Crimson - Rock In Rio



1. Drumzilla



2. Neurotica



3. Red



4. The Court Of The Crimson King



5. Indiscipline



6. Epitaph



7. 21st Century Schizoid Man



Gentlemen Of The Road



A 38 minutes short film: Backstage with King Crimson



CDs 1-4 (MUSIC FROM THE FILM SOUNDTRACK AND BEYOND )



CD1



1. Introductory Bellscape - Live 06-07/11/18 *



2. 21st Century Schizoid Man (edit) - mixed by Steven Wilson 2019



3. Moonchild (including cadenzas) - Live in Philadelphia, 23/09/19 **



4. Cat Food - from Cat Food EP Alt. mix by David Singleton



5. Lizard: i Prince Rupert Awakes Recorded at Wessex Studios, 1970, Keith Tippett piano



ii Bolero iii Dawn Song iv Last Skirmish v Prince Rupertʼs Lament - Live in Rome 23/07/18 * [exc I, prev. rel]



6. The Letters - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *



7. Sailorʼs Tale - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *



8. Easy Money - Live in Oakland 05/09/19 **



9. Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part Two (Fripp) - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson 2012







CD 2



1. Fracture - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *



2. Fallen Angel - 2009 remaster by Robert Fripp & Simon Heyworth



3. Discipline - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *



4. Cadence And Cascade - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *



5. The ConstruKction Of Light - Live In Nijmegen, 22/06/19 **



6. Peace - Live in Vienna 01/12/16



7. Matte Kudasai (alt. intro) Recorded at Island Studios, 1981



8. The Mincer - Live in Zurich, 1973, completed at Air Studios, 1974



9. A Scarcity Of Miracles - Live in Japan 2015



10. Radical Action Suite - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *



Radical Action I / Meltdown / Radical Action II / Level Five



11. Peace A Theme - mixed by Steven Wilson 2022 *











CD 3







1. Drumzilla - Live in Los Angeles 06/08/21 *



2. Waiting Man - Live in Frejus 27/08/82



3. Seizure - Live in San Francisco, 01/11/98



4. The Talking Drum - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson 2012



5. Indiscipline - Live in Del Ray Beach 23/07/21 **



6. Exposure - Mixed by Steven Wilson 2021



7. VROOOM - Live in Toronto 20/11/15



8. Coda: Marine 475 -Live in London 01/07/96



9. Darts - 2022 remaster by Marian Hafenstein at Possible Studios, Berlin **



10. Requiem (Extended version) - mixed by Steven Wilson 2013











CD 4







1. Walk On: Rio - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/19 *



2. Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part One - Live in Stuttgart 16/06/19 ***



3. Breathless - Live in Poland 2018



4. One More Red Nightmare - Live in Sandy 03/08/21 ***



5. Epitaph - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/20 *



6. Frame By Frame - Live in Nashville 27/09/19 ***



7. Pictures Of A City - Live in Osaka 02/12/21 ***



8. Red - Live in St. Augustine 24/07/21 ***



9. The Court Of The Crimson King - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/21 *



10. Starless - Live in Tokyo 08/12/21 *







Key to OST: * = Previously unreleased, ** Previously Available via download at DGM Live/Cassette only release, *** Previously available in a different mix/master at DGM Live. All asterisked material new to CD.







