KING CRIMSON выпустят концертный релиз



Новый концертный релиз KING CRIMSON под названием "The Elements (2020 Tour Box) выйдет на 2 CD 4 сентября. Предзаказ можно оформить по этому адресу.



Трек-лист:



Disc 1

"Wind Extract"

"I Talk to the Wind" (Alt 2019 Mix)

"Moonchild" (Including Cadenzas, Live 23rd Sept 2019) *

"In the Wake of Poseidon" (Greg Lake Isolated Vocal) *

"Peace A Theme" (Live 26th Oct 1973) *

"Cat Food" (Live 26th Oct 1973) *

"Last Skirmish" (Live 10th June 2019) *

"Prince Rupert's Lament" (Alt Take)

"The Letters" (Bill Rieflin isolated, edit section 1) *

"The Letters" (RF Guitars early take, section) *

"The Letters" (Bill Rieflin isolated, edit section 2) *

"Ladies of the Road" (Fripp/Singleton mix)

"Easy Money" (Live 5th Sept 2019) *

"Fracture" (Live 2016, Taken from Live in Vienna)

"One More Red Nightmare" (Live 4th July 2019) *

"Starless" (Mark Charig featured Studio 1974)



* Tracks previously unreleased on CD



Disc 2

"The Sheltering Sky" (Live 18 July 2019) *

"San Francisco" (From Champaign Urbana Rehearsals 1983)

"Frame By Frame" (Jakszyk/Harrison Pre-2019 Tour Demo) *

"Running DAT 17" (edit) (Rehearsals from THRAK)

"Exiles" (Live June 2017) *

"North Star" (Exposure Rehearsals)

"Breathless" (Live 2018)

"The Errors" (Live 13 Nov 2017)

"Ian, Boz & Robert" (Studio Jam 1971)

"Disengage" (Exposure Rehearsals) *

"Guts On My Side" (Live 19 March 1974)

"Dr. Diamond" (Live 16 June 1973) *

"21st Century Schizoid Man" (Live Detroit 1972)

"Trees" (Extract Live 1969)

"The Sheltering Scape" (Assembled by Alex R Mundy)



* Ранее не выпускался на CD







