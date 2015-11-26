Arts
*Гитарист MANOWAR признал вину в хранении детской порнографии 417
*Новое видео U.D.O. 142
*Вокалист KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: «Металл-сообщество слишком вяло ... 57
*DEEP PURPLE не собираются на пенсию 38
*Вокалистка LACUNA COIL: «Вот этот альбом не стоило выпускать... 34
8 авг 2020 : 		 KING CRIMSON выпустят концертный релиз

26 янв 2019 : 		 KING CRIMSON едут в юбилейный тур

26 июн 2018 : 		 Вышел новый концертный релиз KING CRIMSON

9 ноя 2017 : 		 Новый релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью

9 июн 2017 : 		 Концертный бокс-сет KING CRIMSON доступен для предзаказа

31 янв 2015 : 		 KING CRIMSON могут выпустить новый студийный альбом

25 ноя 2014 : 		 Концертный релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет в январе

11 сен 2012 : 		 ROBERT FRIPP уходит из музыки

30 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео KING CRIMSON ProjeKct

7 апр 2011 : 		 Новый проект от участников KING CRIMSON в мае

8 дек 2009 : 		 Басист Chuck Wright работает с гитаристом KING CRIMSON

28 сен 2006 : 		 Скончался Raymond "Boz" Burrell
Новый концертный релиз KING CRIMSON под названием "The Elements (2020 Tour Box) выйдет на 2 CD 4 сентября. Предзаказ можно оформить по этому адресу.

Трек-лист:

Disc 1
"Wind Extract"
"I Talk to the Wind" (Alt 2019 Mix)
"Moonchild" (Including Cadenzas, Live 23rd Sept 2019) *
"In the Wake of Poseidon" (Greg Lake Isolated Vocal) *
"Peace A Theme" (Live 26th Oct 1973) *
"Cat Food" (Live 26th Oct 1973) *
"Last Skirmish" (Live 10th June 2019) *
"Prince Rupert's Lament" (Alt Take)
"The Letters" (Bill Rieflin isolated, edit section 1) *
"The Letters" (RF Guitars early take, section) *
"The Letters" (Bill Rieflin isolated, edit section 2) *
"Ladies of the Road" (Fripp/Singleton mix)
"Easy Money" (Live 5th Sept 2019) *
"Fracture" (Live 2016, Taken from Live in Vienna)
"One More Red Nightmare" (Live 4th July 2019) *
"Starless" (Mark Charig featured Studio 1974)

* Tracks previously unreleased on CD

Disc 2
"The Sheltering Sky" (Live 18 July 2019) *
"San Francisco" (From Champaign Urbana Rehearsals 1983)
"Frame By Frame" (Jakszyk/Harrison Pre-2019 Tour Demo) *
"Running DAT 17" (edit) (Rehearsals from THRAK)
"Exiles" (Live June 2017) *
"North Star" (Exposure Rehearsals)
"Breathless" (Live 2018)
"The Errors" (Live 13 Nov 2017)
"Ian, Boz & Robert" (Studio Jam 1971)
"Disengage" (Exposure Rehearsals) *
"Guts On My Side" (Live 19 March 1974)
"Dr. Diamond" (Live 16 June 1973) *
"21st Century Schizoid Man" (Live Detroit 1972)
"Trees" (Extract Live 1969)
"The Sheltering Scape" (Assembled by Alex R Mundy)

* Ранее не выпускался на CD

KING CRIMSON - The Elements 2020 Tour Box 2CD Out In September; Pre-Order Now



Комментарии

Sw0Rn


8 авг 2020, 11:01		Ожидаемо, не удивили

flagofhate


8 авг 2020, 13:21		Как говорится: лишь бы альбом не писать)


