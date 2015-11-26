|
KING CRIMSON выпустят концертный релиз
Новый концертный релиз KING CRIMSON под названием "The Elements (2020 Tour Box) выйдет на 2 CD 4 сентября. Предзаказ можно оформить по этому адресу.
Трек-лист:
Disc 1
"Wind Extract"
"I Talk to the Wind" (Alt 2019 Mix)
"Moonchild" (Including Cadenzas, Live 23rd Sept 2019) *
"In the Wake of Poseidon" (Greg Lake Isolated Vocal) *
"Peace A Theme" (Live 26th Oct 1973) *
"Cat Food" (Live 26th Oct 1973) *
"Last Skirmish" (Live 10th June 2019) *
"Prince Rupert's Lament" (Alt Take)
"The Letters" (Bill Rieflin isolated, edit section 1) *
"The Letters" (RF Guitars early take, section) *
"The Letters" (Bill Rieflin isolated, edit section 2) *
"Ladies of the Road" (Fripp/Singleton mix)
"Easy Money" (Live 5th Sept 2019) *
"Fracture" (Live 2016, Taken from Live in Vienna)
"One More Red Nightmare" (Live 4th July 2019) *
"Starless" (Mark Charig featured Studio 1974)
* Tracks previously unreleased on CD
Disc 2
"The Sheltering Sky" (Live 18 July 2019) *
"San Francisco" (From Champaign Urbana Rehearsals 1983)
"Frame By Frame" (Jakszyk/Harrison Pre-2019 Tour Demo) *
"Running DAT 17" (edit) (Rehearsals from THRAK)
"Exiles" (Live June 2017) *
"North Star" (Exposure Rehearsals)
"Breathless" (Live 2018)
"The Errors" (Live 13 Nov 2017)
"Ian, Boz & Robert" (Studio Jam 1971)
"Disengage" (Exposure Rehearsals) *
"Guts On My Side" (Live 19 March 1974)
"Dr. Diamond" (Live 16 June 1973) *
"21st Century Schizoid Man" (Live Detroit 1972)
"Trees" (Extract Live 1969)
"The Sheltering Scape" (Assembled by Alex R Mundy)
* Ранее не выпускался на CD
