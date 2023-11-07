Arts
Новости
*BLAZE BAYLEY: «BRUCE DICKINSON — один из самых важных певцов... 38
*SLIPKNOT расстались с барабанщиком 33
*Лидер KREATOR о конфликте Израиля и не только 29
*STEVEN TYLER: вторая пошла! 24
*Новое видео KING DIAMOND 22
*ROBERT TRUJILLO отыграл полноценное шоу с SUICIDAL TENDENCIE... 17
*KERRY KING вернётся в 2024! 16
*Фрагмент концертного релиза ORPHANED LAND 15
*DON DOKKEN: «NETFLIX снимает фильм о нас» 14
*Вокалист CREED выбрал своего рок-бога 12
King Crimson
*SLIPKNOT расстались с барабанщиком 33
*Лидер KREATOR о конфликте Израиля и не только 29
*STEVEN TYLER: вторая пошла! 24
*Новое видео KING DIAMOND 22
*

King Crimson

*



7 ноя 2023 : 		 Вышел новый релиз KING CRIMSON

7 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью

11 фев 2022 : 		 Умер Иэн Макдональд

31 окт 2021 : 		 Концертный релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью

19 окт 2020 : 		 Умер басист KING CRIMSON

8 авг 2020 : 		 KING CRIMSON выпустят концертный релиз

26 янв 2019 : 		 KING CRIMSON едут в юбилейный тур

26 июн 2018 : 		 Вышел новый концертный релиз KING CRIMSON

9 ноя 2017 : 		 Новый релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет осенью

9 июн 2017 : 		 Концертный бокс-сет KING CRIMSON доступен для предзаказа

31 янв 2015 : 		 KING CRIMSON могут выпустить новый студийный альбом

25 ноя 2014 : 		 Концертный релиз KING CRIMSON выйдет в январе

11 сен 2012 : 		 ROBERT FRIPP уходит из музыки

30 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео KING CRIMSON ProjeKct

7 апр 2011 : 		 Новый проект от участников KING CRIMSON в мае

8 дек 2009 : 		 Басист Chuck Wright работает с гитаристом KING CRIMSON

28 сен 2006 : 		 Скончался Raymond "Boz" Burrell
Вышел новый релиз KING CRIMSON



zoom
По случаю 50-летия альбома KING CRIMSON Larks’ Tongues In Aspic, выпущена специальная юбилейная версия на двух CD и двух Blu-Ray, включающая:

Blu-ray I - NTSC, All Zones (ABC), playable on all BD players & drives Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 & LPCM Stereo 24/96, all previously unreleased:

Larks' Tongues in Aspic - 2023 mixes. Dolby Atmos, DTS HD-MA 5.1 Surround, LPCM 24.96 Stereo

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two

Elemental Mixes (24/96 Stereo)

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two

Instrumental Mixes (24/96 Stereo)

Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money


Blu-ray II - NTSC, All Zones (ABC), playable on all BD players & drives Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 & LPCM Stereo 24/96, all previously unreleased except *

Original Masters (24/96 Stereo) *

30th Anniversary Master

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two

The Session Reels

"Keep That One, Nick" *

Complete Recording Sessions (24/96 Stereo)

January 16th, 1973

Larks’ I - Takes 1 to 10
Larks’ I - Takes 12 to 18 & 20 to 22
Larks’ II - Take 1
Book Of Saturday - Take 1
Book Of Saturday - Take 1 Overdubs & 2nd Main Vocal Take

January 17th, 1973

Larks’ I - Edit 2 Takes 1 to 11
Larks’ I - Edit 2 Take 12 & Overdubs
Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 1 to 4
Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 5 to 9 & 11 to 17
Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Takes 1 to 6
Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Take 1 with Overdubs

January 18th, 1973

Larks’ I - Bill Drum Check
Larks’ I - Jamie Drum Check
Larks’ II - Takes 1 & 2

January 19th, 1973

Larks’ I - 7/8 Section Remake Takes 1 to 5
Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 1 to 9

January 20th, 1973

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section 2nd Remake Takes 10 to 20

January 21st, 1973

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section 2nd Remake Takes 21 to 26

January 23rd, 1973

Easy Money - Takes 1 to 9
Easy Money - Takes 10 & 11
Jamie Various Atmosphere Takes
Jamie More Atmosphere Takes

January 24th, 1973

Easy Money - Remake Takes 1 to 6
Easy Money - Remake Takes 7 to 9
Intermezzo Takes 1 to 6
Intermezzo Takes 7 to 16
Intermezzo Takes 19 to 25

January 25th, 1973

The Talking Drum - Takes 1 to 3
The Talking Drum - Take 3 (Complete)
Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Takes 1 to 5
Larks’ I - Final Edit Remake Non Takes

January 26th, 1973

Exiles - Takes 1 to 3
Exiles - Takes 5 & 6
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Backing
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Overdubs 1
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Overdubs 2
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Vocal Overdubs

January 30th, 1973

The Talking Drum - Remake Takes 1 to 6
Larks’ I - Master Bass Drums Percussion 4/4 section
Larks’ I - Master Bass Drums Percussion 7/8 section
Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 1
Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 2
Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 3
Larks’ I - Master Guitar and Violin 7/8 Section
Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 1
Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 1 Overdubs
Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 2
Larks’ I - Master Introduction David & Jamie
Larks’ I - Master Introduction Overdubs
Larks’ I - Master Last Section Newspaper Readings
Larks’ I - Master Lead Guitar Overdubs
Larks’ I - Master Opening Bass, Drums, Guitar, Percussion
Larks’ I - Master Opening Violin and Guitar
Larks’ I - Master Last Section Violin And Guitar

January 31st, 1973

Easy Money - Master Ambient Overdubs to the End
Easy Money - Master Backing Track to the End
Easy Money - Master Intro Backing Track
Easy Money - Master Intro Jamie Overdubs
Easy Money - Master Intro Vocal Overdubs
Easy Money - Master Vocal Overdubs to the End
The Talking Drum - Master Reel Backing Track
The Talking Drum - Master Reel Overdubs
Larks’ II - Master Reel Backing Track
Larks’ II - Master Reel Overdubs
Larks’ II - Master Reel Violin Solos

February 1st, 1973

Book Of Saturday - Takes 1 to 3 & 5 to 10
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 1, Guitar, Violin
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Guide Vocals, Guitar, Violin Overdubs
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 2, Vocals with Vocal Overdubs

CDs: All material newly mixed/released

CD1 Larks' Tongues in Aspic (2023 Mix and Instrumentals)

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money

CD2 Larks' Tongues in Aspic (Elemental Mixes and Selected Master Reels)

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Backing
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Guide Vocals, Guitar, Violin Overdubs
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 2, Vocals with Vocal Overdubs

KING CRIMSON - LarkвЂ™s Tongues In Aspic: The Complete Recording Sessions - Dolby Atmos 2023 Mixes Blu-Ray / 2CD Available Now




КомментарииСкрыть/показать 7 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

7 ноя 2023
gravitgroove
Самый любимый у них на пару с Red
7 ноя 2023
Вашингтон Ирвинг
gravitgroove, что скажешь про «волновую» трилогию?
7 ноя 2023
gravitgroove
Вашингтон Ирвинг, тоже очень люблю, но прог / джаз фьюжн больше. Все дело в мелодиях, а не сложности самой музыки. К тому же это еще детское. Это была первая пластинка группы, которая врезалась в память, заинтересовала своими гармониями.
7 ноя 2023
Вашингтон Ирвинг
gravitgroove, я вообще в полном восторге от них, послушал только в июле. Особенно Beat зашел, там столько тонких малозаметных вещей, что до сих пор им не наслушался, каждый раз что-то открываю новое в нем, красивейший альбом.
7 ноя 2023
P
Petrovich Sexyy
Вашингтон Ирвинг, отличный альбом, как раз за ужином слушал.
7 ноя 2023
Вашингтон Ирвинг
Petrovich Sexyy, мне очень нравится инструменталка Sartori in Tangier, красивейшая штука, и почему-то особенно люблю Two Hands - холодная, но всё равно какая-то очень приятная.
7 ноя 2023
J
Jack of Diamonds
лучше бы с концертником того периода выпустили

[=     =]
1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
