Вышел новый релиз KING CRIMSON
По случаю 50-летия альбома KING CRIMSON Larks’ Tongues In Aspic, выпущена специальная юбилейная версия на двух CD и двух Blu-Ray, включающая:
Blu-ray I - NTSC, All Zones (ABC), playable on all BD players & drives Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 & LPCM Stereo 24/96, all previously unreleased:
Larks' Tongues in Aspic - 2023 mixes. Dolby Atmos, DTS HD-MA 5.1 Surround, LPCM 24.96 Stereo
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two
Elemental Mixes (24/96 Stereo)
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two
Instrumental Mixes (24/96 Stereo)
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money
Blu-ray II - NTSC, All Zones (ABC), playable on all BD players & drives Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 & LPCM Stereo 24/96, all previously unreleased except *
Original Masters (24/96 Stereo) *
30th Anniversary Master
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two
The Session Reels
"Keep That One, Nick" *
Complete Recording Sessions (24/96 Stereo)
January 16th, 1973
Larks’ I - Takes 1 to 10
Larks’ I - Takes 12 to 18 & 20 to 22
Larks’ II - Take 1
Book Of Saturday - Take 1
Book Of Saturday - Take 1 Overdubs & 2nd Main Vocal Take
January 17th, 1973
Larks’ I - Edit 2 Takes 1 to 11
Larks’ I - Edit 2 Take 12 & Overdubs
Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 1 to 4
Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 5 to 9 & 11 to 17
Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Takes 1 to 6
Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Take 1 with Overdubs
January 18th, 1973
Larks’ I - Bill Drum Check
Larks’ I - Jamie Drum Check
Larks’ II - Takes 1 & 2
January 19th, 1973
Larks’ I - 7/8 Section Remake Takes 1 to 5
Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 1 to 9
January 20th, 1973
Larks’ I - 4/4 Section 2nd Remake Takes 10 to 20
January 21st, 1973
Larks’ I - 4/4 Section 2nd Remake Takes 21 to 26
January 23rd, 1973
Easy Money - Takes 1 to 9
Easy Money - Takes 10 & 11
Jamie Various Atmosphere Takes
Jamie More Atmosphere Takes
January 24th, 1973
Easy Money - Remake Takes 1 to 6
Easy Money - Remake Takes 7 to 9
Intermezzo Takes 1 to 6
Intermezzo Takes 7 to 16
Intermezzo Takes 19 to 25
January 25th, 1973
The Talking Drum - Takes 1 to 3
The Talking Drum - Take 3 (Complete)
Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Takes 1 to 5
Larks’ I - Final Edit Remake Non Takes
January 26th, 1973
Exiles - Takes 1 to 3
Exiles - Takes 5 & 6
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Backing
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Overdubs 1
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Overdubs 2
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Vocal Overdubs
January 30th, 1973
The Talking Drum - Remake Takes 1 to 6
Larks’ I - Master Bass Drums Percussion 4/4 section
Larks’ I - Master Bass Drums Percussion 7/8 section
Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 1
Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 2
Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 3
Larks’ I - Master Guitar and Violin 7/8 Section
Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 1
Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 1 Overdubs
Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 2
Larks’ I - Master Introduction David & Jamie
Larks’ I - Master Introduction Overdubs
Larks’ I - Master Last Section Newspaper Readings
Larks’ I - Master Lead Guitar Overdubs
Larks’ I - Master Opening Bass, Drums, Guitar, Percussion
Larks’ I - Master Opening Violin and Guitar
Larks’ I - Master Last Section Violin And Guitar
January 31st, 1973
Easy Money - Master Ambient Overdubs to the End
Easy Money - Master Backing Track to the End
Easy Money - Master Intro Backing Track
Easy Money - Master Intro Jamie Overdubs
Easy Money - Master Intro Vocal Overdubs
Easy Money - Master Vocal Overdubs to the End
The Talking Drum - Master Reel Backing Track
The Talking Drum - Master Reel Overdubs
Larks’ II - Master Reel Backing Track
Larks’ II - Master Reel Overdubs
Larks’ II - Master Reel Violin Solos
February 1st, 1973
Book Of Saturday - Takes 1 to 3 & 5 to 10
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 1, Guitar, Violin
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Guide Vocals, Guitar, Violin Overdubs
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 2, Vocals with Vocal Overdubs
CDs: All material newly mixed/released
CD1 Larks' Tongues in Aspic (2023 Mix and Instrumentals)
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two
Book of Saturday
Exiles
Easy Money
CD2 Larks' Tongues in Aspic (Elemental Mixes and Selected Master Reels)
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One
Easy Money
The Talking Drum
Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two
Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Backing
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Guide Vocals, Guitar, Violin Overdubs
Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 2, Vocals with Vocal Overdubs
