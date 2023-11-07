сегодня



Вышел новый релиз KING CRIMSON



По случаю 50-летия альбома KING CRIMSON Larks’ Tongues In Aspic, выпущена специальная юбилейная версия на двух CD и двух Blu-Ray, включающая:



Blu-ray I - NTSC, All Zones (ABC), playable on all BD players & drives Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 & LPCM Stereo 24/96, all previously unreleased:



Larks' Tongues in Aspic - 2023 mixes. Dolby Atmos, DTS HD-MA 5.1 Surround, LPCM 24.96 Stereo



Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One

Book of Saturday

Exiles

Easy Money

The Talking Drum

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two



Elemental Mixes (24/96 Stereo)



Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One

Easy Money

The Talking Drum

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two



Instrumental Mixes (24/96 Stereo)



Book of Saturday

Exiles

Easy Money





Blu-ray II - NTSC, All Zones (ABC), playable on all BD players & drives Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 & LPCM Stereo 24/96, all previously unreleased except *



Original Masters (24/96 Stereo) *



30th Anniversary Master



Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One

Book of Saturday

Exiles

Easy Money

The Talking Drum

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two



The Session Reels



"Keep That One, Nick" *



Complete Recording Sessions (24/96 Stereo)



January 16th, 1973



Larks’ I - Takes 1 to 10

Larks’ I - Takes 12 to 18 & 20 to 22

Larks’ II - Take 1

Book Of Saturday - Take 1

Book Of Saturday - Take 1 Overdubs & 2nd Main Vocal Take



January 17th, 1973



Larks’ I - Edit 2 Takes 1 to 11

Larks’ I - Edit 2 Take 12 & Overdubs

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 1 to 4

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 5 to 9 & 11 to 17

Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Takes 1 to 6

Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Take 1 with Overdubs



January 18th, 1973



Larks’ I - Bill Drum Check

Larks’ I - Jamie Drum Check

Larks’ II - Takes 1 & 2



January 19th, 1973



Larks’ I - 7/8 Section Remake Takes 1 to 5

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 1 to 9



January 20th, 1973



Larks’ I - 4/4 Section 2nd Remake Takes 10 to 20



January 21st, 1973



Larks’ I - 4/4 Section 2nd Remake Takes 21 to 26



January 23rd, 1973



Easy Money - Takes 1 to 9

Easy Money - Takes 10 & 11

Jamie Various Atmosphere Takes

Jamie More Atmosphere Takes



January 24th, 1973



Easy Money - Remake Takes 1 to 6

Easy Money - Remake Takes 7 to 9

Intermezzo Takes 1 to 6

Intermezzo Takes 7 to 16

Intermezzo Takes 19 to 25



January 25th, 1973



The Talking Drum - Takes 1 to 3

The Talking Drum - Take 3 (Complete)

Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Takes 1 to 5

Larks’ I - Final Edit Remake Non Takes



January 26th, 1973



Exiles - Takes 1 to 3

Exiles - Takes 5 & 6

Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Backing

Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Overdubs 1

Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Overdubs 2

Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Vocal Overdubs



January 30th, 1973



The Talking Drum - Remake Takes 1 to 6

Larks’ I - Master Bass Drums Percussion 4/4 section

Larks’ I - Master Bass Drums Percussion 7/8 section

Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 1

Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 2

Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 3

Larks’ I - Master Guitar and Violin 7/8 Section

Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 1

Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 1 Overdubs

Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 2

Larks’ I - Master Introduction David & Jamie

Larks’ I - Master Introduction Overdubs

Larks’ I - Master Last Section Newspaper Readings

Larks’ I - Master Lead Guitar Overdubs

Larks’ I - Master Opening Bass, Drums, Guitar, Percussion

Larks’ I - Master Opening Violin and Guitar

Larks’ I - Master Last Section Violin And Guitar



January 31st, 1973



Easy Money - Master Ambient Overdubs to the End

Easy Money - Master Backing Track to the End

Easy Money - Master Intro Backing Track

Easy Money - Master Intro Jamie Overdubs

Easy Money - Master Intro Vocal Overdubs

Easy Money - Master Vocal Overdubs to the End

The Talking Drum - Master Reel Backing Track

The Talking Drum - Master Reel Overdubs

Larks’ II - Master Reel Backing Track

Larks’ II - Master Reel Overdubs

Larks’ II - Master Reel Violin Solos



February 1st, 1973



Book Of Saturday - Takes 1 to 3 & 5 to 10

Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 1, Guitar, Violin

Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Guide Vocals, Guitar, Violin Overdubs

Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 2, Vocals with Vocal Overdubs



CDs: All material newly mixed/released



CD1 Larks' Tongues in Aspic (2023 Mix and Instrumentals)



Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One

Book of Saturday

Exiles

Easy Money

The Talking Drum

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two

Book of Saturday

Exiles

Easy Money



CD2 Larks' Tongues in Aspic (Elemental Mixes and Selected Master Reels)



Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part One

Easy Money

The Talking Drum

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part Two

Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Backing

Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Guide Vocals, Guitar, Violin Overdubs

Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 2, Vocals with Vocal Overdubs







