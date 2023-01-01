сегодня



Новое видео NIGHT DEMON



"Escape From Beyond", новое видео группы NIGHT DEMON, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Outsider, выходящего 17 марта на Century Media Records. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:



- CD Digipak

- Black LP

- Transparent green LP

- Coke bottle clear LP available from USA outlets (limited to 500 copies)

- Transparent magenta LP available from CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMdistro.de (limited to 500 copies)

- Transparent sun yellow LP available from EMP, High Roller, Nuclear Blast (limited to 400 copies)

- Digital album





Plus, the following - exclusively from Night Demon:





- Dark green neon-yellow haze LP (limited to 500 copies)

- Cassette w/ green glow (limited to 50 standalone copies)

- Cassette w/ black tint shell (limited to 50 standalone copies)

- Ultimate Bundle with:

* Dark green-neon yellow haze 12" LP

* Green cassette

* Digipak CD

* Outsider t-shirt

* Coffin shaped backpatch

* Party mirror

- CD + t-shirt bundle

- Black 12" LP + T-shirt bundle



Трек-лист:



"Prelude"

"Outsider"

"Obsidian"

"Beyond The Grave"

"Rebirth"

"Escape From Beyond"

"A Wake"

"The Wrath"

"The Last Day"







