Новости
Night Demon

25 мар 2023 : 		 Новое видео NIGHT DEMON

24 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео NIGHT DEMON

27 июл 2022 : 		 Новая песня NIGHT DEMON

18 фев 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия THIN LIZZY от NIGHT DEMON

27 янв 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия CIRITH UNGOL от NIGHT DEMON

3 янв 2022 : 		 Сборник синглов NIGHT DEMON выйдет весной

8 авг 2020 : 		 ULI JON ROTH в новом видео NIGHT DEMON

5 июл 2020 : 		 Новое видео NIGHT DEMON

6 июн 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NIGHT DEMON

12 май 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от NIGHT DEMON

4 май 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NIGHT DEMON

30 апр 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от NIGHT DEMON

17 апр 2020 : 		 Рассказ об издании NIGHT DEMON

4 апр 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NIGHT DEMON

27 окт 2019 : 		 Концертный трек NIGHT DEMON

20 фев 2019 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления NIGHT DEMON

2 ноя 2018 : 		 Новое видео NIGHT DEMON

4 сен 2018 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления NIGHT DEMON

29 июл 2018 : 		 Фрагмент концертного релиза NIGHT DEMON

7 авг 2017 : 		 NIGHT DEMON запишут шоу в Кливленде

2 июл 2017 : 		 NIGHT DEMON записали кавер-версию BLACK SABBATH

10 апр 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от NIGHT DEMON

5 мар 2017 : 		 Новое видео NIGHT DEMON

25 фев 2017 : 		 Новый альбом NIGHT DEMON выйдет весной

19 май 2016 : 		 Кавер-версия GOLDEN EARRING от NIGHT DEMON

8 ноя 2015 : 		 Новое видео NIGHT DEMON
Новое видео NIGHT DEMON



"Beyond The Grave" новое видео группы NIGHT DEMON, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Outsider, выпущенного 17 марта на Century Media Records. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

- CD Digipak
- Black LP
- Transparent green LP
- Coke bottle clear LP available from USA outlets (limited to 500 copies)
- Transparent magenta LP available from CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMdistro.de (limited to 500 copies)
- Transparent sun yellow LP available from EMP, High Roller, Nuclear Blast (limited to 400 copies)
- Digital album


Plus, the following - exclusively from Night Demon:


- Dark green neon-yellow haze LP (limited to 500 copies)
- Cassette w/ green glow (limited to 50 standalone copies)
- Cassette w/ black tint shell (limited to 50 standalone copies)
- Ultimate Bundle with:
* Dark green-neon yellow haze 12" LP
* Green cassette
* Digipak CD
* Outsider t-shirt
* Coffin shaped backpatch
* Party mirror
- CD + t-shirt bundle
- Black 12" LP + T-shirt bundle

Трек-лист:

"Prelude"
"Outsider"
"Obsidian"
"Beyond The Grave"
"Rebirth"
"Escape From Beyond"
"A Wake"
"The Wrath"
"The Last Day"

просмотров: 138

