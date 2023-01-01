26 май 2023



Новое видео VOMITORY



"Piece By Stinking Piece", новое видео группы VOMITORY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома All Heads Are Gonna Roll, выходящего 26 мая на Metal Blade в следующих вариантах:



- Digipak-CD

- 180g black vinyl

- dim gray marbled vinyl (limited to 700 copies)

- crimson red marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

- clear w/ red & white splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- silver w/ black splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- red w/ purple splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies) Sound Pollution exclusive



Трек-лист:



"All Heads Are Gonna Roll"

"Decrowned"

"Ode To The Meat Saw"

"The Deepest Tomb"

"Piece By Stinking Piece"

"Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead"

"Dead Man Stalking"

"Disciples Of The Damned"

"Dead World"

"Beg For Death"







+1 -0



просмотров: 182

