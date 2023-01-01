Arts
*

Vomitory

*



26 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео VOMITORY

26 май 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления VOMITORY

11 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео VOMITORY

13 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео VOMITORY

20 фев 2019 : 		 Винилы VOMITORY выйдут весной

30 ноя 2018 : 		 Первые альбомы VOMITORY выйдут на виниле

3 апр 2018 : 		 VOMITORY возвращаются

5 янв 2014 : 		 Вокалисты AMON AMARTH, ENTOMBED присодеинились на сцене VOMITORY

4 янв 2014 : 		 TOMAS LINDBERG присоединился на сцене к VOMITORY

20 фев 2013 : 		 VOMITORY объявили о распаде

6 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео VOMITORY

26 апр 2011 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома VOMITORY

15 мар 2011 : 		 Новая песня VOMITORY

1 мар 2011 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома VOMITORY

6 янв 2011 : 		 Название нового альбома VOMITORY

22 ноя 2010 : 		 VOMITORY отправились в студию

21 сен 2010 : 		 VOMITORY опубликовали кавер-версию NAPALM DEATH

6 янв 2009 : 		 VOMITORY приступают к записи

26 фев 2007 : 		 VOMITORY переиздают два первых альбома на виниле

17 янв 2007 : 		 VOMITORY завершили работу над альбомом

14 дек 2006 : 		 Обнародовано название нового альбома VOMITORY

18 окт 2006 : 		 VOMITORY отправятся в студию в декабре

15 дек 2005 : 		 VOMITORY принимают нового гитариста

8 окт 2005 : 		 VOMITORY расстались с гитаристом
|||| 26 май 2023

Новое видео VOMITORY



zoom
"Piece By Stinking Piece", новое видео группы VOMITORY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома All Heads Are Gonna Roll, выходящего 26 мая на Metal Blade в следующих вариантах:

- Digipak-CD
- 180g black vinyl
- dim gray marbled vinyl (limited to 700 copies)
- crimson red marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies)
- clear w/ red & white splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies)
- silver w/ black splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies)
- red w/ purple splatter vinyl (limited to 300 copies) Sound Pollution exclusive

Трек-лист:

"All Heads Are Gonna Roll"
"Decrowned"
"Ode To The Meat Saw"
"The Deepest Tomb"
"Piece By Stinking Piece"
"Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead"
"Dead Man Stalking"
"Disciples Of The Damned"
"Dead World"
"Beg For Death"

VOMITORY Release All Heads Are Gonna Roll Album, Share




просмотров: 182

