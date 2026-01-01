Arts
Переиздание UFO выйдет весной



zoom
Первого мая Chrysalis Records выпустят переиздание альбома UFO "The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent", которое будет доступно на виниле и CD:

CD1 - "The Wild, The Willing & The Innocent" 2026 Remaster

01. Chains Chains
02. Long Gone
03. The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent
04. It's Killing Me
05. Makin' Moves
06. Lonely Heart
07. Couldn't Get It Right
08. Profession Of Violence
09. Couldn't Get It Right (7" Edit)
10. Lonely Heart (7" Edit)
11. It's Killing Me (Alt. Mix) *

CD2 - "Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, 29th January 1981" (Newly Mixed) *

01. Long Gone
02. Chains Chains
03. Lonely Heart
04. Cherry
05. Mystery Train
06. Only You Can Rock Me
07. Too Hot To Handle
08. Lights Out
09. Rock Bottom
10. Doctor Doctor
11. Shoot Shoot

* Previously unreleased

LP1 - "The Wild, The Willing & The Innocent" 2026 Remaster

01. Chains Chains
02. Long Gone
03. The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent
04. It's Killing Me
05. Makin' Moves
06. Lonely Heart
07. Couldn't Get It Right
08. Profession Of Violence

LP2 / LP3 - "Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, 29th January 1981" (Newly Mixed) *

01. Long Gone
02. Chains Chains
03. Lonely Heart
04. Cherry
05. Mystery Train
06. Only You Can Rock Me
07. Too Hot To Handle
08. Lights Out
09. Rock Bottom
10. Doctor Doctor
11. Shoot Shoot

* Previously unreleased




