Переиздание UFO выйдет весной



Первого мая Chrysalis Records выпустят переиздание альбома UFO "The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent", которое будет доступно на виниле и CD:



CD1 - "The Wild, The Willing & The Innocent" 2026 Remaster



01. Chains Chains

02. Long Gone

03. The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent

04. It's Killing Me

05. Makin' Moves

06. Lonely Heart

07. Couldn't Get It Right

08. Profession Of Violence

09. Couldn't Get It Right (7" Edit)

10. Lonely Heart (7" Edit)

11. It's Killing Me (Alt. Mix) *



CD2 - "Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, 29th January 1981" (Newly Mixed) *



01. Long Gone

02. Chains Chains

03. Lonely Heart

04. Cherry

05. Mystery Train

06. Only You Can Rock Me

07. Too Hot To Handle

08. Lights Out

09. Rock Bottom

10. Doctor Doctor

11. Shoot Shoot



* Previously unreleased



LP1 - "The Wild, The Willing & The Innocent" 2026 Remaster



LP2 / LP3 - "Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, 29th January 1981" (Newly Mixed) *



