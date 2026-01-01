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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 59
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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 59
*MICHAEL SWEET: «Не люблю я эту вашу METALLICA!» 49
*Вокалист IRON MAIDEN приехал на концерт на бронетранспортере 47
*Басист MÖTLEY CRÜE: «Даже не могу представить, чер... 46
*Участники METALLICA исполнили RAMMSTEIN 31
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Ian Parry

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Новое видео IAN PERRY



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"Legacy Of Empires", новое видео IAN PARRY Consortium Project VI, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Legacy Of Empires", релиз которого намечен на 14 августа:

1. The Constellation Of The Stars
2. Legacy Of Empires
3. A Declaration Of Independence
4. Gods From The Heavens Above
5. A Kingdom For Heroes
6. Pyramids Of Power
7. The Secrets Of Creation
8. Awake The Forgotten Souls
9. The Burden Of Truth
10. Nature’s Eyes

CONSORTIUM PROJECT VI Line-Up

• Ian Parry – Lead & Harmony Vocals, Keyboards
• Stephan Lill – Guitars, Keyboards
• Johann Cadot – Guitar, Keyboards, Backing Vocals
• Luca Sellitto – Guitar, Keyboards, Backing Vocals
• Allan Sørensen – Drums (ex-Pretty Maids / ex-Royal Hunt)
• Ombeline Duprat – Female Lead & Choir Vocals (Asylum Pyre)
• Andreas Passmark – Bass (Royal Hunt)
• Kris Gildenlöw – Bass (ex-Pain of Salvation)
• Franky Rummler – Bass (ex-Michael Schenker Group)
• Jan Bijlsma – Bass (The Last Element/ex-Vengeance)
• Carmine Vivo – Bass (Timeless Fairytale)

Special Guest Appearances

• Casey Grillo – Drums (Queensrÿche / ex-Kamelot)
• Patrick Rondat – Solo Guitar (ex-Jean Michel Jarre / Elegy)
• Manolo Arias – Solo Guitar (Magik/ex-Niagara)




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