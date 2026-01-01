Юбилейная версия альбома AUTOPSY выйдет летом

Peaceville по случаю 35-летия альбома AUTOPSY "Mental Funeral" 14 августа выпустит делюкс-версию этого альбома, за новое звучание которого отвечал басист команды, Greg Wilkinson. Новое издание будет доступно в двух вариантах:
* Red/green ink spot vinyl, featuring newly remastered audio courtesy of current AUTOPSY bassist Greg Wilkinson at his Earhammer Studios
* Double-disc edition containing remastered audio and a special bonus commentary disc, with Chris Reifert, Eric Culter and Danny Coralles all sharing their recollections of the writing and recording process for the album, and its inspirations
Disc 1
01. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (2:14)
02. In The Grip Of Winter (4:08)
03. Fleshcrawl (0:41)
04. Torn From The Womb (3:18)
05. Slaughterday (4:02)
06. Dead (3:18)
07. Robbing The Grave (3:52)
08. Hole In The Head (6:03)
09. Destined To Fester (4:34)
10. Bonesaw (0:45)
11. Dark Crusade (3:54)
12. Mental Funeral (0:36)
Disc 2 (2CD edition only)
01. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (with commentary) (2:14)
02. In The Grip Of Winter (with commentary) (4:08)
03. Fleshcrawl (with commentary) (0:41)
04. Torn From The Womb (with commentary) (3:18)
05. Slaughterday (with commentary) (4:02)
06. Dead (with commentary) (3:18)
07. Robbing The Grave (with commentary) (3:52)
08. Hole In The Head (with commentary) (6:03)
09. Destined To Fester (with commentary) (4:34)
10. Bonesaw (with commentary) (0:45)
11. Dark Crusade (with commentary) (3:54)
12. Mental Funeral (with commentary) (0:36)
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