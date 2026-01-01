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Юбилейная версия альбома AUTOPSY выйдет летом



Peaceville по случаю 35-летия альбома AUTOPSY "Mental Funeral" 14 августа выпустит делюкс-версию этого альбома, за новое звучание которого отвечал басист команды, Greg Wilkinson. Новое издание будет доступно в двух вариантах:



* Red/green ink spot vinyl, featuring newly remastered audio courtesy of current AUTOPSY bassist Greg Wilkinson at his Earhammer Studios



* Double-disc edition containing remastered audio and a special bonus commentary disc, with Chris Reifert, Eric Culter and Danny Coralles all sharing their recollections of the writing and recording process for the album, and its inspirations



Disc 1



01. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (2:14)

02. In The Grip Of Winter (4:08)

03. Fleshcrawl (0:41)

04. Torn From The Womb (3:18)

05. Slaughterday (4:02)

06. Dead (3:18)

07. Robbing The Grave (3:52)

08. Hole In The Head (6:03)

09. Destined To Fester (4:34)

10. Bonesaw (0:45)

11. Dark Crusade (3:54)

12. Mental Funeral (0:36)



Disc 2 (2CD edition only)



01. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (with commentary) (2:14)

02. In The Grip Of Winter (with commentary) (4:08)

03. Fleshcrawl (with commentary) (0:41)

04. Torn From The Womb (with commentary) (3:18)

05. Slaughterday (with commentary) (4:02)

06. Dead (with commentary) (3:18)

07. Robbing The Grave (with commentary) (3:52)

08. Hole In The Head (with commentary) (6:03)

09. Destined To Fester (with commentary) (4:34)

10. Bonesaw (with commentary) (0:45)

11. Dark Crusade (with commentary) (3:54)

12. Mental Funeral (with commentary) (0:36)







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