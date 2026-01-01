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Autopsy

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11 июл 2026 : 		 Юбилейная версия альбома AUTOPSY выйдет летом

1 май 2026 : 		 AUTOPSY начнут запись в этом году

13 май 2024 : 		 Переиздание AUTOPSY выйдет летом

2 ноя 2023 : 		 Новое видео AUTOPSY

28 сен 2023 : 		 Новая песня AUTOPSY

1 сен 2023 : 		 Новая песня AUTOPSY

22 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео AUTOPSY

18 авг 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от AUTOPSY

29 июл 2022 : 		 Новый альбом AUTOPSY выйдет осенью

16 дек 2021 : 		 AUTOPSY работают над новым материалом

21 июл 2021 : 		 AUTOPSY расстались с басистом

30 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза AUTOPSY

17 окт 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза AUTOPSY

6 окт 2020 : 		 Концертный релиз AUTOPSY выйдет осенью

3 авг 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления AUTOPSY

22 май 2019 : 		 AUTOPSY могут оказаться в студии в этом году

27 окт 2017 : 		 Новая песня AUTOPSY

15 ноя 2015 : 		 Трейлер бокс-сета AUTOPSY

31 окт 2015 : 		 Новая песня AUTOPSY

3 сен 2015 : 		 AUTOPSY выпустят 4-дисковый релиз

27 мар 2014 : 		 Новая песня AUTOPSY

23 фев 2014 : 		 Новый альбом AUTOPSY выйдет в апреле

22 июн 2013 : 		 AUTOPSY исполнили две новые песни

18 июн 2013 : 		 Новая песня AUTOPSY

5 июн 2013 : 		 AUTOPSY открыли специальный сайт

29 май 2013 : 		 Новая песня AUTOPSY
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Юбилейная версия альбома AUTOPSY выйдет летом



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Peaceville по случаю 35-летия альбома AUTOPSY "Mental Funeral" 14 августа выпустит делюкс-версию этого альбома, за новое звучание которого отвечал басист команды, Greg Wilkinson. Новое издание будет доступно в двух вариантах:

* Red/green ink spot vinyl, featuring newly remastered audio courtesy of current AUTOPSY bassist Greg Wilkinson at his Earhammer Studios

* Double-disc edition containing remastered audio and a special bonus commentary disc, with Chris Reifert, Eric Culter and Danny Coralles all sharing their recollections of the writing and recording process for the album, and its inspirations

Disc 1

01. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (2:14)
02. In The Grip Of Winter (4:08)
03. Fleshcrawl (0:41)
04. Torn From The Womb (3:18)
05. Slaughterday (4:02)
06. Dead (3:18)
07. Robbing The Grave (3:52)
08. Hole In The Head (6:03)
09. Destined To Fester (4:34)
10. Bonesaw (0:45)
11. Dark Crusade (3:54)
12. Mental Funeral (0:36)

Disc 2 (2CD edition only)

01. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (with commentary) (2:14)
02. In The Grip Of Winter (with commentary) (4:08)
03. Fleshcrawl (with commentary) (0:41)
04. Torn From The Womb (with commentary) (3:18)
05. Slaughterday (with commentary) (4:02)
06. Dead (with commentary) (3:18)
07. Robbing The Grave (with commentary) (3:52)
08. Hole In The Head (with commentary) (6:03)
09. Destined To Fester (with commentary) (4:34)
10. Bonesaw (with commentary) (0:45)
11. Dark Crusade (with commentary) (3:54)
12. Mental Funeral (with commentary) (0:36)




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