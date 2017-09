5 сен 2017



YES едут в юбилейный тур YES объявили даты юбилейного тура — #YES50, который пройдет в следующем году и начнется в марте:



March 13 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

March 14 - Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

March 16 - Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

March 17 - Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

March 18 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage

March 20 - Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

March 21 - Brighton, UK @ Centre

March 23 - Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

March 24 - London, UK @ Palladium

March 25 - London, UK @ Palladium

March 27 - Tilburg, NETH @ 013

March 28 - Antwerp, BEL @ De Roma

March 30 - Paris, FRA @ Olympia



YES is:



* Steve Howe: guitars, backing vocals (1970-1981, 1990-1992, 1995-present)

* Alan White: drums, percussion (1972-present)

* Geoff Downes: keyboards (1980-1981, 2011-present)

* Billy Sherwood: guitar, backing vocals ((1994, 1997-2000), bass guitar, backing vocals (2015-present)

* Jon Davison: lead vocals, acoustic guitar (2012-present)















