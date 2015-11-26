Новое видео THY ART IS MURDER

Arts
"Dead Sun", новое видео группы THY ART IS MURDER при участии Nico Webers из War From A Harlots Mouth, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Hate, переиздание которого выйдет 19 октября в следующих вариантах:

- Vinyl
* Blue Clear Pinwheel (Limited to 300 Worldwide, Newbury Exclusive)
* Red Clear Pinwheel (Limited to 1,200 Worldwide)
* Orange & Black Pinwheel (Limited to 300 Worldwide, Band Exclusive)
* Red | Orange Swirl (Limited to 300 Worldwide, Band Exclusive)
* Yellow W/ Black Pinwheel ((Limited to 600 Worldwide, German Exclusive)
- Red Cassette (Limited to 450 Worldwide)

Трек-лист:

"Reign Of Darkness"
"The Purest Strain Of Hate"
"Vile Creations"
"Shadow Of Eternal Sin"
"Immolation"
"Infinite Forms"
"Dead Sun" (Featuring Nico Webers of War from a Harlots Mouth)
"Gates Of Misery"
"Defective Breed"
"Doomed From Birth" (Featuring Joel Birch of The Amity Affliction)

