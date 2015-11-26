сегодня



Новое видео THY ART IS MURDER



"Dead Sun", новое видео группы THY ART IS MURDER при участии Nico Webers из War From A Harlots Mouth, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Hate, переиздание которого выйдет 19 октября в следующих вариантах:



- Vinyl

* Blue Clear Pinwheel (Limited to 300 Worldwide, Newbury Exclusive)

* Red Clear Pinwheel (Limited to 1,200 Worldwide)

* Orange & Black Pinwheel (Limited to 300 Worldwide, Band Exclusive)

* Red | Orange Swirl (Limited to 300 Worldwide, Band Exclusive)

* Yellow W/ Black Pinwheel ((Limited to 600 Worldwide, German Exclusive)

- Red Cassette (Limited to 450 Worldwide)



Трек-лист:



"Reign Of Darkness"

"The Purest Strain Of Hate"

"Vile Creations"

"Shadow Of Eternal Sin"

"Immolation"

"Infinite Forms"

"Dead Sun" (Featuring Nico Webers of War from a Harlots Mouth)

"Gates Of Misery"

"Defective Breed"

"Doomed From Birth" (Featuring Joel Birch of The Amity Affliction)

