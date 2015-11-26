Arts
Ценим новый коллаб гитариста TESTAMENT



*
zoom
*
* *
"B.I.G. L.I.E.", новое видео проекта HU$H MONEY, в состав которого входит Skoly-D (и в свободное время гитарист TESTAMENT Alex Skolnick) и Kimmy G (Kimmy Gordon), доступно для просмотра ниже.

«В "B.I.G. L.I.E." затрагивается множество совсем не смешных вопросов, но всем нам не помешает немного юмора. Что может лучше указать на абсурдность всего происходящего, чем классические рэп-грувы с юмором, вдохновленные отцом-основателем веселой социально-политической музыки, мистером Заппой?

Мы не рассчитываем изменить чьи-то взгляды, но надеемся, что независимо от того, согласен кто-то с песней или нет, он, по крайней мере, получит удовольствие. А для тех, кто не согласен: Мы с нетерпением ждем ваших шуток за триста в Интернете. Пусть они будут хорошими!» — утверждает Skoly-D. который также является композитором и продюсером песни.

«Вы же видите, как мы веселились, занимаясь этим!» — вторим ему Kimmy G.

Текст:

Flipping through the channels

Fox News Prime Time

Grime Time, Crime Time

Let's call it SLIME TIME

Competition lurks: OAN, Newsmax

So Fox has to up the twisting of the facts

I'll need a detox from these toxic talks

It's like chains and locks on my cable box

All from watching Fox

This is a man who will drain your sanity

He goes by the name of Sean Hannity

Followed up by Tucker

He's a disturbed mother...

Then the truth gets further tangled

As we suffer through the Ingram Angle

And getting way out of line

We've got Judge Jeanine and her box of wine

The 2020 election was under historic protection

Subject to inspection

But someone didn't accept his rejection

Had to go and start an insurrection

Such a scam, how could anybody buy it?

Go to DC for a Capitol riot

Doomed and hapless preordained mission

Arrests for sedition

Which is uncontestable. Or is it?

Now they're calling it a “tourist visit”

Voting against an investigation

Now that's misinformation

B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve trying to misinform me

L.I.E.

They're trying to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Try to deny there's blue in the sky

You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie

A big lie

CHANT

Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big lie

Nothing but a big big

Nothing but a big big lie

(“Kimmy G!”)

VERSE 3

Kimmy G:

Not conservatives, Cons serving

Anti-truths to seduce your earnings

Profits is what they're turning

Flag huggin' for the dollar bills they're churning

It's a burden, Q-Sheep herding

False wording, it's working

Baseless facts that's meant for stirrin'

Half-assed racist fascist vermin

Law curvin', fraud swirlin'

It's hurting, concerting

Just face it they're just spurring

Folks who like their crosses burning

B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me

L.I.E.

They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Try to deny there's blue in the sky

You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie

A big lie

SOLO

Mischievous hackers overseas

Corrupting minds just like a disease

Sewing doubt of all that is true

Somebody claiming “I am Q!”

Rumors spreading faster than a Lexus

Arizona, Georgia, Florida and Texas

Recounts based on nothing but fiction

Used as excuses for voter restriction

(GOP)

They once were the party of Nancy and Ronny

Now they got the dripping-haired Giuliani

Their voters have lost all touch with what's real

Sending all their money to “Stop the Steal!”

Biden won man, their ain't no mystery

Chalk it up to revisionist history

Pure conspiracy, don't be a loon

The earth is round and we went to the moon

B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me

L.I.E.

They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Try to deny there's blue in the sky

You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a...

B.I.G.

You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me

L.I.E.

They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see

B.I.G. L.I.E.

Try to deny that there's blue in the sky

When you hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie

A big lie

It's a big big big big a big a big lie

Ponzy scheme that'll make you cry

Nothing but a big big,

Nothing but a big big lie (BIG LIE!)

It's a big a big big big a big lie

Pipe dream, pie in the sky

Nothing but a big big,

Nothing but a big big lie (BIG LIE!)

REPEAT

Once again, I'm watching Fox News as they switch to Prime Time

Grime Time, Crime Time, Let's call it SLIME TIME

SLIME TIME

I'm glutinous & green

SLIME TIME

I'm oozin' through your screen

SLIME TIME

I'm on your phone & TV

SLIME TIME

B.I.G. L.I.E.

TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Launches Rap Alter Ego SKOLY-D, Takes Down Right-Wing Echo Chambers In 'B.I.G. L.I.E.' Video





Like!+4Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 4 )

Jack of Diamonds


8 янв 2022, 00:25		Это не так плохо как я думал

срублясдачинет


8 янв 2022, 00:35		Ещё хуже?

graillyc


8 янв 2022, 00:40		Алекс молодец, делает, что ему нравится

xRReth


8 янв 2022, 01:08		Между прочим очень хорошо, без пяти шагов пиздато.
Есть та классная атмосфера олдскульного хип-хопа, майку Run-DMC он не зря нацепил.
Соло удивило и порадовало.
Текст местами испанский стыд, конечно. Максимально политично, аж корёжит.
Но песня-то огонь.

P.S. Да прям сука, атмосфера детства, честное слово. Хочу альбом. Главное тексты не читать XD


просмотров: 372

