Ценим новый коллаб гитариста TESTAMENT

"B.I.G. L.I.E.", новое видео проекта HU$H MONEY, в состав которого входит Skoly-D (и в свободное время гитарист TESTAMENT Alex Skolnick) и Kimmy G (Kimmy Gordon), доступно для просмотра ниже.
«В "B.I.G. L.I.E." затрагивается множество совсем не смешных вопросов, но всем нам не помешает немного юмора. Что может лучше указать на абсурдность всего происходящего, чем классические рэп-грувы с юмором, вдохновленные отцом-основателем веселой социально-политической музыки, мистером Заппой?
Мы не рассчитываем изменить чьи-то взгляды, но надеемся, что независимо от того, согласен кто-то с песней или нет, он, по крайней мере, получит удовольствие. А для тех, кто не согласен: Мы с нетерпением ждем ваших шуток за триста в Интернете. Пусть они будут хорошими!» — утверждает Skoly-D. который также является композитором и продюсером песни.
«Вы же видите, как мы веселились, занимаясь этим!» — вторим ему Kimmy G.
Текст:
Flipping through the channels
Fox News Prime Time
Grime Time, Crime Time
Let's call it SLIME TIME
Competition lurks: OAN, Newsmax
So Fox has to up the twisting of the facts
I'll need a detox from these toxic talks
It's like chains and locks on my cable box
All from watching Fox
This is a man who will drain your sanity
He goes by the name of Sean Hannity
Followed up by Tucker
He's a disturbed mother...
Then the truth gets further tangled
As we suffer through the Ingram Angle
And getting way out of line
We've got Judge Jeanine and her box of wine
The 2020 election was under historic protection
Subject to inspection
But someone didn't accept his rejection
Had to go and start an insurrection
Such a scam, how could anybody buy it?
Go to DC for a Capitol riot
Doomed and hapless preordained mission
Arrests for sedition
Which is uncontestable. Or is it?
Now they're calling it a “tourist visit”
Voting against an investigation
Now that's misinformation
B.I.G.
You got a whole lotta nerve trying to misinform me
L.I.E.
They're trying to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see
B.I.G. L.I.E.
Try to deny there's blue in the sky
You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie
A big lie
CHANT
Nothing but a big big
Nothing but a big big
Nothing but a big big lie
Nothing but a big big
Nothing but a big big lie
(“Kimmy G!”)
VERSE 3
Kimmy G:
Not conservatives, Cons serving
Anti-truths to seduce your earnings
Profits is what they're turning
Flag huggin' for the dollar bills they're churning
It's a burden, Q-Sheep herding
False wording, it's working
Baseless facts that's meant for stirrin'
Half-assed racist fascist vermin
Law curvin', fraud swirlin'
It's hurting, concerting
Just face it they're just spurring
Folks who like their crosses burning
B.I.G.
You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me
L.I.E.
They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see
B.I.G. L.I.E.
Try to deny there's blue in the sky
You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie
A big lie
SOLO
Mischievous hackers overseas
Corrupting minds just like a disease
Sewing doubt of all that is true
Somebody claiming “I am Q!”
Rumors spreading faster than a Lexus
Arizona, Georgia, Florida and Texas
Recounts based on nothing but fiction
Used as excuses for voter restriction
(GOP)
They once were the party of Nancy and Ronny
Now they got the dripping-haired Giuliani
Their voters have lost all touch with what's real
Sending all their money to “Stop the Steal!”
Biden won man, their ain't no mystery
Chalk it up to revisionist history
Pure conspiracy, don't be a loon
The earth is round and we went to the moon
B.I.G.
You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me
L.I.E.
They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see
B.I.G. L.I.E.
Try to deny there's blue in the sky
You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a...
B.I.G.
You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me
L.I.E.
They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see
B.I.G. L.I.E.
Try to deny that there's blue in the sky
When you hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie
A big lie
It's a big big big big a big a big lie
Ponzy scheme that'll make you cry
Nothing but a big big,
Nothing but a big big lie (BIG LIE!)
It's a big a big big big a big lie
Pipe dream, pie in the sky
Nothing but a big big,
Nothing but a big big lie (BIG LIE!)
REPEAT
Once again, I'm watching Fox News as they switch to Prime Time
Jack of Diamonds
срублясдачинет
graillyc
xRReth
Есть та классная атмосфера олдскульного хип-хопа, майку Run-DMC он не зря нацепил.
Соло удивило и порадовало.
Текст местами испанский стыд, конечно. Максимально политично, аж корёжит.
Но песня-то огонь.
P.S. Да прям сука, атмосфера детства, честное слово. Хочу альбом. Главное тексты не читать XD
