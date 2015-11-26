7 янв 2022



Ценим новый коллаб гитариста TESTAMENT



"B.I.G. L.I.E.", новое видео проекта HU$H MONEY, в состав которого входит Skoly-D (и в свободное время гитарист TESTAMENT Alex Skolnick) и Kimmy G (Kimmy Gordon), доступно для просмотра ниже.



«В "B.I.G. L.I.E." затрагивается множество совсем не смешных вопросов, но всем нам не помешает немного юмора. Что может лучше указать на абсурдность всего происходящего, чем классические рэп-грувы с юмором, вдохновленные отцом-основателем веселой социально-политической музыки, мистером Заппой?



Мы не рассчитываем изменить чьи-то взгляды, но надеемся, что независимо от того, согласен кто-то с песней или нет, он, по крайней мере, получит удовольствие. А для тех, кто не согласен: Мы с нетерпением ждем ваших шуток за триста в Интернете. Пусть они будут хорошими!» — утверждает Skoly-D. который также является композитором и продюсером песни.



«Вы же видите, как мы веселились, занимаясь этим!» — вторим ему Kimmy G.



Текст:



Flipping through the channels



Fox News Prime Time



Grime Time, Crime Time



Let's call it SLIME TIME



Competition lurks: OAN, Newsmax



So Fox has to up the twisting of the facts



I'll need a detox from these toxic talks



It's like chains and locks on my cable box



All from watching Fox



This is a man who will drain your sanity



He goes by the name of Sean Hannity



Followed up by Tucker



He's a disturbed mother...



Then the truth gets further tangled



As we suffer through the Ingram Angle



And getting way out of line



We've got Judge Jeanine and her box of wine



The 2020 election was under historic protection



Subject to inspection



But someone didn't accept his rejection



Had to go and start an insurrection



Such a scam, how could anybody buy it?



Go to DC for a Capitol riot



Doomed and hapless preordained mission



Arrests for sedition



Which is uncontestable. Or is it?



Now they're calling it a “tourist visit”



Voting against an investigation



Now that's misinformation



B.I.G.



You got a whole lotta nerve trying to misinform me



L.I.E.



They're trying to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see



B.I.G. L.I.E.



Try to deny there's blue in the sky



You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie



A big lie



CHANT



Nothing but a big big



Nothing but a big big



Nothing but a big big lie



Nothing but a big big



Nothing but a big big lie



(“Kimmy G!”)



VERSE 3



Kimmy G:



Not conservatives, Cons serving



Anti-truths to seduce your earnings



Profits is what they're turning



Flag huggin' for the dollar bills they're churning



It's a burden, Q-Sheep herding



False wording, it's working



Baseless facts that's meant for stirrin'



Half-assed racist fascist vermin



Law curvin', fraud swirlin'



It's hurting, concerting



Just face it they're just spurring



Folks who like their crosses burning



B.I.G.



You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me



L.I.E.



They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see



B.I.G. L.I.E.



Try to deny there's blue in the sky



You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie



A big lie



SOLO



Mischievous hackers overseas



Corrupting minds just like a disease



Sewing doubt of all that is true



Somebody claiming “I am Q!”



Rumors spreading faster than a Lexus



Arizona, Georgia, Florida and Texas



Recounts based on nothing but fiction



Used as excuses for voter restriction



(GOP)



They once were the party of Nancy and Ronny



Now they got the dripping-haired Giuliani



Their voters have lost all touch with what's real



Sending all their money to “Stop the Steal!”



Biden won man, their ain't no mystery



Chalk it up to revisionist history



Pure conspiracy, don't be a loon



The earth is round and we went to the moon



B.I.G.



You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me



L.I.E.



They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see



B.I.G. L.I.E.



Try to deny there's blue in the sky



You can hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a...



B.I.G.



You got a whole lotta nerve tryin' to misinform me



L.I.E.



They're tryin' to tell the whole world what our eyes didn't see



B.I.G. L.I.E.



Try to deny that there's blue in the sky



When you hide from the truth, that ain't nothin' but a big lie



A big lie



It's a big big big big a big a big lie



Ponzy scheme that'll make you cry



Nothing but a big big,



Nothing but a big big lie (BIG LIE!)



It's a big a big big big a big lie



Pipe dream, pie in the sky



Nothing but a big big,



Nothing but a big big lie (BIG LIE!)



REPEAT



Once again, I'm watching Fox News as they switch to Prime Time



Grime Time, Crime Time, Let's call it SLIME TIME



SLIME TIME



I'm glutinous & green



SLIME TIME



I'm oozin' through your screen



SLIME TIME



I'm on your phone & TV



SLIME TIME



B.I.G. L.I.E.







