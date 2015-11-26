|
|
|
все новости группы
|
сегодня
Анти-Трамповая песня от ALEX SKOLNICK
ALEX SKOLNICK решил пойти дальше просто выступающих в социальных сетях о Дональде Трампе и записал трек с говорящим названием "Trump Sucks".
Текст:
We got a bad situation all across the nation
The White House is under occupation
And liberation from this administration
Is needed right now, no time for vacation
No regulation for clean air and water
He got to office and installed his own daughter
She serves no purpose except for appearance
Initially denied a security clearance
Her husband, Jared, is even worse yet
Shady ties, analyzed as a security threat
Vladimir Putin got Trump in his pocket
Kim Jong-un just launched another rocket
I haven't even mentioned Betsy DeVos
Wilbur Ross and their cost and the lives that were lost
Abomination, an epic fail
Just like Bannon and Flynn, he belongs in Jail
Trump sucks
I'm not kidding around
Trump sucks
He's like a game show clown
He took a hatchet took the Hatch Act
Breakin' them laws, violating the Emoluments Clause
Sycophants and cronies keep him in power
Pissing on our norms like a golden shower
A life failing upward, not a heavy lifter
An upscale, slumlord, two-bit grifter
You may be someone that we cannot sway
But for me, there's only one thing left to say
Trump sucks
He is not your friend
Trump sucks
I guess I gotta say it again
Trump sucks
And this could be America's end
Trump sucks
He's gonna cheat all he can, he will not rest
Disrupt the post office, use Kanye West
When the polls close and the people choose
He's gonna claim 'voter fraud' or say 'It's all fake news!'
You like this guy? Because he's rich?
Just like Bill Maher said, Trumps a 'whiny little bitch'
Lying and tweeting and interrupting, always grouchy
Contradicting scientists, even Dr. Fauci
So what'll we do? No time to sit and gloat
Call you friends and family, everybody's gotta vote
Trump sucks
We're not kidding around
Trump sucks
He's trying to bring our democracy down
Trump sucks
Just like the mob, it's a family of crown
Trump sucks
Let's say it one more time
Trump sucks
|
|
Dr_Sexy
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).