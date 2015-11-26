сегодня



Анти-Трамповая песня от ALEX SKOLNICK



ALEX SKOLNICK решил пойти дальше просто выступающих в социальных сетях о Дональде Трампе и записал трек с говорящим названием "Trump Sucks".



Текст:



We got a bad situation all across the nation



The White House is under occupation



And liberation from this administration



Is needed right now, no time for vacation



No regulation for clean air and water



He got to office and installed his own daughter



She serves no purpose except for appearance



Initially denied a security clearance



Her husband, Jared, is even worse yet



Shady ties, analyzed as a security threat



Vladimir Putin got Trump in his pocket



Kim Jong-un just launched another rocket



I haven't even mentioned Betsy DeVos



Wilbur Ross and their cost and the lives that were lost



Abomination, an epic fail



Just like Bannon and Flynn, he belongs in Jail



Trump sucks



I'm not kidding around



Trump sucks



He's like a game show clown



He took a hatchet took the Hatch Act



Breakin' them laws, violating the Emoluments Clause



Sycophants and cronies keep him in power



Pissing on our norms like a golden shower



A life failing upward, not a heavy lifter



An upscale, slumlord, two-bit grifter



You may be someone that we cannot sway



But for me, there's only one thing left to say



Trump sucks



He is not your friend



Trump sucks



I guess I gotta say it again



Trump sucks



And this could be America's end



Trump sucks



He's gonna cheat all he can, he will not rest



Disrupt the post office, use Kanye West



When the polls close and the people choose



He's gonna claim 'voter fraud' or say 'It's all fake news!'



You like this guy? Because he's rich?



Just like Bill Maher said, Trumps a 'whiny little bitch'



Lying and tweeting and interrupting, always grouchy



Contradicting scientists, even Dr. Fauci



So what'll we do? No time to sit and gloat



Call you friends and family, everybody's gotta vote



Trump sucks



We're not kidding around



Trump sucks



He's trying to bring our democracy down



Trump sucks



Just like the mob, it's a family of crown



Trump sucks



Let's say it one more time



Trump sucks













+0 -2



( 1 ) просмотров: 160

