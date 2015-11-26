Arts
Новый сингл ACCEPT выйдет осенью
Новое видео BENEDICTION
ROB HALFORD вспоминает свои сексуальные похождения
Вокалистка HALESTORM: «Эти выборы между добром и злом»
ANATHEMA уходят в бессрочный отпуск
Анти-Трамповая песня от ALEX SKOLNICK



ALEX SKOLNICK решил пойти дальше просто выступающих в социальных сетях о Дональде Трампе и записал трек с говорящим названием "Trump Sucks".

Текст:

We got a bad situation all across the nation

The White House is under occupation

And liberation from this administration

Is needed right now, no time for vacation

No regulation for clean air and water

He got to office and installed his own daughter

She serves no purpose except for appearance

Initially denied a security clearance

Her husband, Jared, is even worse yet

Shady ties, analyzed as a security threat

Vladimir Putin got Trump in his pocket

Kim Jong-un just launched another rocket

I haven't even mentioned Betsy DeVos

Wilbur Ross and their cost and the lives that were lost

Abomination, an epic fail

Just like Bannon and Flynn, he belongs in Jail

Trump sucks

I'm not kidding around

Trump sucks

He's like a game show clown

He took a hatchet took the Hatch Act

Breakin' them laws, violating the Emoluments Clause

Sycophants and cronies keep him in power

Pissing on our norms like a golden shower

A life failing upward, not a heavy lifter

An upscale, slumlord, two-bit grifter

You may be someone that we cannot sway

But for me, there's only one thing left to say

Trump sucks

He is not your friend

Trump sucks

I guess I gotta say it again

Trump sucks

And this could be America's end

Trump sucks

He's gonna cheat all he can, he will not rest

Disrupt the post office, use Kanye West

When the polls close and the people choose

He's gonna claim 'voter fraud' or say 'It's all fake news!'

You like this guy? Because he's rich?

Just like Bill Maher said, Trumps a 'whiny little bitch'

Lying and tweeting and interrupting, always grouchy

Contradicting scientists, even Dr. Fauci

So what'll we do? No time to sit and gloat

Call you friends and family, everybody's gotta vote

Trump sucks

We're not kidding around

Trump sucks

He's trying to bring our democracy down

Trump sucks

Just like the mob, it's a family of crown

Trump sucks

Let's say it one more time

Trump sucks

TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK Releases Funky Anti-DONALD TRUMP Song Called 'Trump Sucks'





просмотров: 160

