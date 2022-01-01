Arts
28 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE

3 фев 2022 : 		 KISSIN’ DYNAMITE стали вторыми

21 янв 2022 : 		 Новая песня KISSIN' DYNAMITE

6 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE

16 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE

7 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN’ DYNAMITE

24 сен 2021 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN’ DYNAMITE

19 авг 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления KISSIN' DYNAMITE

12 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN’ DYNAMITE

12 янв 2021 : 		 KISSIN’ DYNAMITE на Napalm Records

16 сен 2019 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN’ DYNAMITE/THE BASEBALLS

20 дек 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия POWERWOLF от KISSIN' DYNAMITE

5 дек 2018 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE

8 июл 2018 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE

18 июн 2018 : 		 Новая песня KISSIN' DYNAMITE

6 май 2018 : 		 KISSIN' DYNAMITE выпустят новый альбом летом

10 июл 2017 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD KISSIN' DYNAMITE

17 июн 2017 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD KISSIN' DYNAMITE

27 май 2017 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD KISSIN' DYNAMITE

7 май 2017 : 		 Концертный релиз KISSIN' DYNAMITE выйдет летом

11 авг 2016 : 		 Вокалист KISSIN' DYNAMITE исполняет песню про покемонов

4 июл 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от KISSIN' DYNAMITE

27 июн 2016 : 		 Сэмплы нового альбома KISSIN' DYNAMITE

17 июн 2016 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE

27 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE

14 май 2016 : 		 KISSIN' DYNAMITE обнародовали трек-лист нового альбома
Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE



"Only The Dead", новое видео KISSIN’ DYNAMITE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Not The End Of The Road", выпущенного на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:

- CD Digipack
- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black
- LP Gatefold Vinyl White
- LP Gatefold Vinyl Glow In The Dark
- LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Red/Black + Slipmat
- LP Gatefold Vinyl Crystal Clear
- Box
- MC
- Digital album

Трек-лист Not The End Of The Road:

"Not The End Of The Road"
"What Goes Up"
"Only The Dead"
"Good Life"
"Yoko Ono"
"Coming Home"
"All For A Halleluja"
"No One Dies A Virgin"
"Gone For Good"
"Defeat It"
"Voodoo Spell"
"Scars"
