"Only The Dead", новое видео KISSIN’ DYNAMITE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Not The End Of The Road", выпущенного на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:
- CD Digipack
- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black
- LP Gatefold Vinyl White
- LP Gatefold Vinyl Glow In The Dark
- LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Red/Black + Slipmat
- LP Gatefold Vinyl Crystal Clear
- Box
- MC
- Digital album
Трек-лист Not The End Of The Road:
"Not The End Of The Road"
"What Goes Up"
"Only The Dead"
"Good Life"
"Yoko Ono"
"Coming Home"
"All For A Halleluja"
"No One Dies A Virgin"
"Gone For Good"
"Defeat It"
"Voodoo Spell"
"Scars"
