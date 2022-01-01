сегодня



Новое видео KISSIN' DYNAMITE



"Only The Dead", новое видео KISSIN’ DYNAMITE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Not The End Of The Road", выпущенного на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:



- CD Digipack

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- LP Gatefold Vinyl White

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Glow In The Dark

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Red/Black + Slipmat

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Crystal Clear

- Box

- MC

- Digital album



Трек-лист Not The End Of The Road:



"Not The End Of The Road"

"What Goes Up"

"Only The Dead"

"Good Life"

"Yoko Ono"

"Coming Home"

"All For A Halleluja"

"No One Dies A Virgin"

"Gone For Good"

"Defeat It"

"Voodoo Spell"

"Scars"

