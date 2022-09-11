Arts
Новости
*Гитарист THE HALO EFFECT: «Стриминг сделал музыку одноразово... 35
*Рокеры о смерти королевы Елизаветы II 32
*DAVE MUSTAINE — о DAVID'е ELLEFSON'е: «Парень, которого я зн... 20
*DAVID ELLEFSON считает, что Dave Mustaine всё ещё обижен на ... 13
*Гитарист MEGADETH купил автобиографию Dave'a Mustaine'a, что... 13
*JOE LYNN TURNER благодарит за сострадание 11
*Новая песня OZZY OSBOURNE 11
*Новое видео OZZY OSBOURNE 10
*Новый сингл DORO 9
*COREY TAYLOR — о песне METALLICA "Enter Sandman": «Это "Stai... 9
*

Revocation

*



11 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео REVOCATION

10 авг 2022 : 		 Вокалист THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER и CANNIBAL CORPSE на новом треке REVOCATION

7 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео REVOCATION

16 янв 2022 : 		 REVOCATION завершили запись

18 май 2021 : 		 Планируются виниловые версии альбомов REVOCATION

24 апр 2019 : 		 REVOCATION остались на METAL BLADE RECORDS

20 мар 2019 : 		 Новое видео REVOCATION

30 сен 2018 : 		 Новый альбом REVOCATION доступен для прослушивания

25 сен 2018 : 		 Новая песня REVOCATION

22 авг 2018 : 		 Новая песня REVOCATION

11 июл 2018 : 		 Новое видео REVOCATION

6 июн 2018 : 		 Новый альбом REVOCATION выйдет осенью

26 июл 2016 : 		 Новое видео REVOCATION

20 июл 2016 : 		 Новый альбом REVOCATION доступен для прослушивания

8 июл 2016 : 		 Новая песня REVOCATION

24 июн 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от REVOCATION

9 июн 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от REVOCATION

24 май 2016 : 		 Новый альбом REVOCATION выйдет в июле

3 ноя 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от REVOCATION

14 окт 2015 : 		 Ремикс нового трека REVOCATION

10 сен 2015 : 		 Переиздание REVOCATION выйдет в ноябре

5 авг 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от REVOCATION

10 июл 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от REVOCATION

28 июн 2015 : 		 REVOCATION нашли барабанщика

22 май 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от REVOCATION

15 май 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от REVOCATION
|||| 11 сен 2022

Новое видео REVOCATION



"Nihilistic Violence", новое видео REVOCATION, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Netherheaven", релиз которого намечен на девятое сентября.

Трек-лист:

1. Diabolical Majesty
2. Lessons in Occult Theft
3. Nihilistic Violence
4. Strange and Eternal
5. Galleries of Morbid Artistry
6. The 9th Chasm
7. Godforsaken
8. The Intervening Abyss of Untold Aeons
9. Re-Crucified [feat. Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder) and George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)]




КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

11 сен 2022
r
resurgamresponses
приятный такой дэто-трэш который пробирает до почек

просмотров: 483

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.