11 сен 2022



Новое видео REVOCATION



"Nihilistic Violence", новое видео REVOCATION, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Netherheaven", релиз которого намечен на девятое сентября.



Трек-лист:



1. Diabolical Majesty

2. Lessons in Occult Theft

3. Nihilistic Violence

4. Strange and Eternal

5. Galleries of Morbid Artistry

6. The 9th Chasm

7. Godforsaken

8. The Intervening Abyss of Untold Aeons

9. Re-Crucified [feat. Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder) and George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)]







