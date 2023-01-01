Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*SUM 41 всё 41
*Фронтмен METALLICA — о гитаристе PANTERA: «Мы вдохновляли др... 41
*Барабанщик METALLICA: «У нас хватит идей ещё на 20 альбомов» 28
*Выступление DEE SNIDER'a отменили из-за поддержки сообщения ... 22
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Я был очень шаловлив!» 14
*BOBBY BLOTZER: «RATT всегда были круче MÖTLEY CRÜE... 14
*Видео полного выступления METALLICA 13
*Новое видео MOONLIGHT SORCERY 12
*Вокалист AVENGED SEVENFOLD: «Стоимость нашего тура выросла н... 12
*DEE SNIDER: «Для меня было честью принять приглашение на гей... 11
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*SUM 41 всё 41
*Фронтмен METALLICA — о гитаристе PANTERA: «Мы вдохновляли др... 41
*Барабанщик METALLICA: «У нас хватит идей ещё на 20 альбомов» 28
*Выступление DEE SNIDER'a отменили из-за поддержки сообщения ... 22
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Я был очень шаловлив!» 14
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Feuerschwanz

*



10 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

4 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

31 дек 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от FEUERSCHWANZ

30 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

13 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

12 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

22 фев 2022 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

29 янв 2022 : 		 Демонстрационное видео от FEUERSCHWANZ

19 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

2 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

24 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

6 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ. В оригинале был MANOWAR

8 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

3 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

2 сен 2021 : 		 Новый альбом FEUERSCHWANZ выйдет зимой

8 июн 2021 : 		 Концертный релиз FEUERSCHWANZ выйдет летом

3 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

12 фев 2021 : 		 Блэк-металл от FEUERSCHWANZ

28 окт 2020 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

9 сен 2020 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

8 июл 2020 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ

2 июл 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от FEUERSCHWANZ

10 июн 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия SEEED от FEUERSCHWANZ

23 май 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от FEUERSCHWANZ

10 май 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия ED SHEERAN от FEUERSCHWANZ

8 апр 2020 : 		 Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ



zoom
"Berzerkermode", новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома Fegefeuer, который будет доступен с седьмого июля в следующих вариантах:

- Deluxe Box incl 2 CD Mediabook with 40 pages booklet & 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022), resin BIC lighter, letter of indulgence, trading card, flag - strictly limited to 2000 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder
- 2-CD Mediabook Bundle incl. 0,5l jug (height 16cm, weight 1kg) & Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022) - strictly limited to 500 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder
- 3-CD Earbook (Fegefeuer, Live in Wacken 2022, Instrumental) with 48 pages booklet - strictly limited to 1000 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP
- 2-LP Red, Black Marbled Vinyl Gatefold Deluxe Box, incl 2 Vinyl (Fegefeuer & Live in Wacken 2022), 24 pages booklet, cloth bag, Record Butler - strictly limited to 500 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP
- 2-CD Mediabook Bundle incl. patch & Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022) - strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, exclusively available via Feuerschwanz Shop, Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP
- 2-CD Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022)
- 1-LP Gatefold Black
- 1-CD Jewel Case, incl 24 pages booklet
- 2-MC Music Cassette Red transparent - strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, exclusively available via Feuerschwanz Shop, Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP
- Digital Deluxe Album
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

"SGFRD Dragonslayer"
"Bastard von Asgard"
"Berzerkermode"
"Knochenkarussell"
"Fegefeuer"
"Die Horde"
"Uruk-Hai"
"Highlander"
"Morrigan"
"Eis & Feuer"
"Valkyren"

Live in Wacken 2022:

"Intro (Das Elfte Gebot)" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Memento Mori" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Untot im Drachenboot" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Metfest" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Ultima Nocte" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Schubsetanz" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Methämmer" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Dragostea Din Tei" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Rohirrim" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Das Elfte Gebot" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Warriors Of The World United" (Live in Wacken 2022 / feat. Melissa Bonny)
"Die Hörner Hoch" (Live in Wacken 2022)
"Extro" (Live in Wacken 2022)

FEUERSCHWANZ Unleash New Single "Berzerkermode"; Music Video Posted




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 214

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом