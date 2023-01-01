сегодня



Новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ



"SGFRD Dragonslayer", новое видео FEUERSCHWANZ, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома Fegefeuer, который будет доступен с седьмого июля в следующих вариантах:



- Deluxe Box incl 2 CD Mediabook with 40 pages booklet & 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022), resin BIC lighter, letter of indulgence, trading card, flag - strictly limited to 2000 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder

- 2-CD Mediabook Bundle incl. 0,5l jug (height 16cm, weight 1kg) & Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022) - strictly limited to 500 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder

- 3-CD Earbook (Fegefeuer, Live in Wacken 2022, Instrumental) with 48 pages booklet - strictly limited to 1000 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-LP Red, Black Marbled Vinyl Gatefold Deluxe Box, incl 2 Vinyl (Fegefeuer & Live in Wacken 2022), 24 pages booklet, cloth bag, Record Butler - strictly limited to 500 units worldwide, exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-CD Mediabook Bundle incl. patch & Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022) - strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, exclusively available via Feuerschwanz Shop, Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- 2-CD Mediabook, incl 40 pages booklet, 2CDs (Fegefeuer & Live In Wacken 2022)

- 1-LP Gatefold Black

- 1-CD Jewel Case, incl 24 pages booklet

- 2-MC Music Cassette Red transparent - strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, exclusively available via Feuerschwanz Shop, Napalm Records Mailorder and EMP

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album



Трек-лист:



"SGFRD Dragonslayer"

"Bastard von Asgard"

"Berzerkermode"

"Knochenkarussell"

"Fegefeuer"

"Die Horde"

"Uruk-Hai"

"Highlander"

"Morrigan"

"Eis & Feuer"

"Valkyren"



Live in Wacken 2022:



"Intro (Das Elfte Gebot)" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Memento Mori" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Untot im Drachenboot" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Metfest" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Ultima Nocte" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Schubsetanz" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Methämmer" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Dragostea Din Tei" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Rohirrim" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Das Elfte Gebot" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Warriors Of The World United" (Live in Wacken 2022 / feat. Melissa Bonny)

"Die Hörner Hoch" (Live in Wacken 2022)

"Extro" (Live in Wacken 2022) http://www.feuerschwanz.de







