Новости
20 июн 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

2 июн 2023 : 		 Концертное видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

12 май 2023 : 		 Концертное видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

2 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

16 апр 2023 : 		 Концертное видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

19 мар 2023 : 		 Концертное видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

5 мар 2023 : 		 Новое видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

23 мар 2021 : 		 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES отменили летний тур

20 дек 2019 : 		 ALICE COOPER о Джонни Деппе: «Он предпочёл бы игру на гитаре съёмкам в кино»

18 ноя 2019 : 		 Новое видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

2 ноя 2019 : 		 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES в "The Late Late Show With James Corden"

1 авг 2019 : 		 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES в "The Late Late Show With James Corden"

26 июн 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

15 июн 2019 : 		 Аудиопревью нового альбома HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

8 июн 2019 : 		 Новое видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

20 май 2019 : 		 Новое видео HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

13 май 2019 : 		 STEVEN TYLER, MARILYN MANSON присоединились к HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES на сцене

19 апр 2019 : 		 Второй альбом HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES увидит свет в июне

10 дек 2018 : 		 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES минус JOE PERRY: видео

17 авг 2018 : 		 ALICE COOPER ничего не сочинил на новом альбоме HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

26 июл 2018 : 		 Закулисные съёмки из тура HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

17 май 2018 : 		 ALICE COOPER об участнике HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Джонни Деппе: «Люди будут очень удивлены, услышав, как он играет»

16 фев 2018 : 		 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES хотят записать оригинальный материал

23 янв 2017 : 		 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES выступили на NAMM

16 авг 2016 : 		 ALICE COOPER о JOE PERRY: «Он был просто не готов к туру»

24 июл 2016 : 		 JOE PERRY вернулся на сцену с HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
Видео полного выступления HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES



Видео полного выступления HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRESЮ, которое состоялось 12 июня в Софии, доступно ниже:

"I Want My Now" 
"Raise the Dead"
"I'm Eighteen" (Alice Cooper)
"Five to One / Break On Through (To the Other Side)" (The Doors) 
"The Boogieman Surprise"
"My Dead Drunk Friends" 
"You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders) 
"Baba O'Riley" (The Who)
"Who's Laughing Now"
"People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band) 
"The Jack (AC/DC) 
"As Bad As I Am" 
"Heroes" (David Bowie) 
- Jeff Beck Tribute - (instrumental) 
"Bright Light Fright" (Aerosmith) 
"The Death and Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke) 
"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)
"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw) 


Encore:
"School's Out" (Alice Cooper)

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Perform THE WHO, AC/DC, DAVID BOWIE, KILLING JOKE, ALICE COOPER And AEROSMITH Classics Live In Sofia; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming




