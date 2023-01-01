сегодня



Видео полного выступления HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES



Видео полного выступления HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, состоявшегося 28 июня в Берлине, доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



"I Want My Now"

"Raise the Dead"

"I'm Eighteen" (Alice Cooper)

"Five to One / Break On Through (To the Other Side)" (The Doors)

"The Boogieman Surprise"

"My Dead Drunk Friends"

"You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders)

"Baba O'Riley" (The Who)

"Who's Laughing Now"

"People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band)

"The Jack (AC/DC)

"As Bad As I Am"

"Heroes" (David Bowie)

- Jeff Beck Tribute - (instrumental)

"Bright Light Fright" (Aerosmith)

"The Death and Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke)

"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)

"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw)



Encore:

"School's Out" (Alice Cooper)







