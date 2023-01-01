Видео полного выступления HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, состоявшегося 28 июня в Берлине, доступно для просмотра ниже.
Сет-лист:
"I Want My Now"
"Raise the Dead"
"I'm Eighteen" (Alice Cooper)
"Five to One / Break On Through (To the Other Side)" (The Doors)
"The Boogieman Surprise"
"My Dead Drunk Friends"
"You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders)
"Baba O'Riley" (The Who)
"Who's Laughing Now"
"People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band)
"The Jack (AC/DC)
"As Bad As I Am"
"Heroes" (David Bowie)
- Jeff Beck Tribute - (instrumental)
"Bright Light Fright" (Aerosmith)
"The Death and Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke)
"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)
"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw)
