Новости
*Новое видео MY DYING BRIDE 25
*Музыканты CHILDREN OF BODOM: «Алекси был так плох, что у наш... 22
*OZZY OSBOURNE наехал на Йе 22
*GENE SIMMONS, DAVID DRAIMAN и другие просят вернуть Израиль ... 16
*NILE готовы к сведению 16
*DAVID VINCENT о MORBID ANGEL: «Не было ничего, что звучало б... 12
*PHIL DEMMEL: «О сотрудничестве с KERRY KING я молчал больше ... 12
*AMORPHIS начнут запись в конце года 12
*IHSAHN о поджогах церквей: «Мне очень повезло, что я не был ... 11
*Новое видео BLAZE BAYLEY 10
Bloodbound

18 фев 2024 : 		 BLOODBOUND выпускают концертный релиз

23 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

12 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

3 апр 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

17 фев 2023 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

13 янв 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

2 май 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

15 мар 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

17 янв 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

22 апр 2020 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

20 фев 2020 : 		 Новый релиз BLOODBOUND выйдет весной

19 мар 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом BLOODBOUND

26 фев 2019 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

4 фев 2019 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

13 мар 2018 : 		 Винилы BLOODBOUND выйдут весной

20 июн 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

21 фев 2017 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

3 фев 2017 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

13 дек 2016 : 		 BLOODBOUND выпустят новый альбом в феврале

3 фев 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD BLOODBOUND

12 янв 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD BLOODBOUND

21 дек 2015 : 		 Концертный релиз BLOODBOUND выйдет в феврале

20 ноя 2014 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

26 окт 2014 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

9 окт 2014 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома BLOODBOUND

25 окт 2012 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND
BLOODBOUND выпускают концертный релиз



BLOODBOUND 19 апреля на AFM Records выпустят концертный релиз The Tales of Nosferatu - Two Decades of Blood (2004 - 2024):

"Bloodtale" 
"Tales from the North" 
"Slayer of Kings"
"In the Name of Metal" 
"When Fate is Calling" 
"A New Era Begins"
"Battle in the Sky" 
"Drink with the Gods" 
"The Warlock's Trail" 
"Moria" 
"Creatures of the Dark Realm" 
"Rise of the Dragon Empire" 
"Nosferatu" 
 
Blu-Ray:

"Bloodtale" 
"Tales from the North" 
"Slayer of Kings"
"In the Name of Metal" 
"When Fate is Calling" 
"A New Era Begins"
"Battle in the Sky" 
"Drink with the Gods" 
"The Warlock's Trail" 
"Moria" 
"Creatures of the Dark Realm" 
"Rise of the Dragon Empire" 
"Nosferatu" 
"Made of Steel"
"Bloodtale" 
"Battle in the Sky"
"Dragons are Forever" 
"Rise of the Dragon Empire"
"Tales from the North"
"Drink with the Gods" 
"Creatures Of The Dark Realm"
"Rise Of The Dragon Empire" 
"Battle In The Sky" 
"Stormborn" 
"In The Name Of Metal"

BLOODBOUND Announce The Tales Of Nosferatu - Two Decades Of Blood (2004 - 2024) Anniversary Live Album / Blu-Ray




1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом