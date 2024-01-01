сегодня



BLOODBOUND выпускают концертный релиз



BLOODBOUND 19 апреля на AFM Records выпустят концертный релиз The Tales of Nosferatu - Two Decades of Blood (2004 - 2024):



"Bloodtale"

"Tales from the North"

"Slayer of Kings"

"In the Name of Metal"

"When Fate is Calling"

"A New Era Begins"

"Battle in the Sky"

"Drink with the Gods"

"The Warlock's Trail"

"Moria"

"Creatures of the Dark Realm"

"Rise of the Dragon Empire"

"Nosferatu"



Blu-Ray:



"Made of Steel"

"Bloodtale"

"Battle in the Sky"

"Dragons are Forever"

"Rise of the Dragon Empire"

"Tales from the North"

"Drink with the Gods"

"Creatures Of The Dark Realm"

"Rise Of The Dragon Empire"

"Battle In The Sky"

"Stormborn"

"In The Name Of Metal"







просмотров: 122

