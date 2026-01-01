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*Барабанщик SYSTEM OF A DOWN прикрывает лавочку 55
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*Вокалист STAIND: «Я даже представить не могу, как наши деды,... 40
*Альбом "ReLoad" METALLICA вернулся в чарты 38
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Ian Parry

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19 июл 2026 : 		 Новое видео IAN PERRY

8 июн 2026 : 		 Новое видео IAN PERRY

18 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео IAN PARRY

4 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео IAN PARRY

14 июн 2021 : 		 IAN PERRY исполняет QUEEN

11 май 2021 : 		 Новое видео IAN PARRY

8 апр 2021 : 		 Гости на новом альбом IAN PARRY

15 июл 2020 : 		 IAN PARRY работает над новым материалом

22 май 2020 : 		 IAN PARRY представил новый трек

13 фев 2020 : 		 IAN PARRY представил новый трек

11 дек 2019 : 		 Новый альбом IAN PARRY выйдет зимой

30 апр 2016 : 		 Вышел новый альбом IAN PARRY's ROCK EMPORIUM

9 авг 2010 : 		 IAN PARRY о новом диске CONSORTIUM PROJECT
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Новое видео IAN PERRY



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"A Kingdom For Heroes", новое видео IAN PARRY Consortium Project VI, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Legacy Of Empires", релиз которого намечен на 14 августа:

1. The Constellation Of The Stars
2. Legacy Of Empires
3. A Declaration Of Independence
4. Gods From The Heavens Above
5. A Kingdom For Heroes
6. Pyramids Of Power
7. The Secrets Of Creation
8. Awake The Forgotten Souls
9. The Burden Of Truth
10. Nature’s Eyes

CONSORTIUM PROJECT VI Line-Up

• Ian Parry – Lead & Harmony Vocals, Keyboards
• Stephan Lill – Guitars, Keyboards
• Johann Cadot – Guitar, Keyboards, Backing Vocals
• Luca Sellitto – Guitar, Keyboards, Backing Vocals
• Allan Sørensen – Drums (ex-Pretty Maids / ex-Royal Hunt)
• Ombeline Duprat – Female Lead & Choir Vocals (Asylum Pyre)
• Andreas Passmark – Bass (Royal Hunt)
• Kris Gildenlöw – Bass (ex-Pain of Salvation)
• Franky Rummler – Bass (ex-Michael Schenker Group)
• Jan Bijlsma – Bass (The Last Element/ex-Vengeance)
• Carmine Vivo – Bass (Timeless Fairytale)

Special Guest Appearances

• Casey Grillo – Drums (Queensrÿche / ex-Kamelot)
• Patrick Rondat – Solo Guitar (ex-Jean Michel Jarre / Elegy)
• Manolo Arias – Solo Guitar (Magik/ex-Niagara)




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