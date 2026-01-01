сегодня



Новое видео IAN PERRY



"A Kingdom For Heroes", новое видео IAN PARRY Consortium Project VI, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Legacy Of Empires", релиз которого намечен на 14 августа:



1. The Constellation Of The Stars

2. Legacy Of Empires

3. A Declaration Of Independence

4. Gods From The Heavens Above

5. A Kingdom For Heroes

6. Pyramids Of Power

7. The Secrets Of Creation

8. Awake The Forgotten Souls

9. The Burden Of Truth

10. Nature’s Eyes



CONSORTIUM PROJECT VI Line-Up



• Ian Parry – Lead & Harmony Vocals, Keyboards

• Stephan Lill – Guitars, Keyboards

• Johann Cadot – Guitar, Keyboards, Backing Vocals

• Luca Sellitto – Guitar, Keyboards, Backing Vocals

• Allan Sørensen – Drums (ex-Pretty Maids / ex-Royal Hunt)

• Ombeline Duprat – Female Lead & Choir Vocals (Asylum Pyre)

• Andreas Passmark – Bass (Royal Hunt)

• Kris Gildenlöw – Bass (ex-Pain of Salvation)

• Franky Rummler – Bass (ex-Michael Schenker Group)

• Jan Bijlsma – Bass (The Last Element/ex-Vengeance)

• Carmine Vivo – Bass (Timeless Fairytale)



Special Guest Appearances



• Casey Grillo – Drums (Queensrÿche / ex-Kamelot)

• Patrick Rondat – Solo Guitar (ex-Jean Michel Jarre / Elegy)

• Manolo Arias – Solo Guitar (Magik/ex-Niagara)







+0 -0



просмотров: 178

