сегодня



Видео с текстом от JORN



"Lonely Are The Brave", новое видео с текстом от JORN, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из нового бокс-сета "50 Years On Earth", выпущенного на Frontiers Music Srl.



Трек-лист:



CD#1 "Worldchanger"

1. Tungur Knivur

2. Sunset Station

3. Glow in the Dark

4. House of Cards

5. Bless the Child

6. Captured

7. Worldchanger

8. Christine

9. Bridges Will Burn



CD#2 "Out to Every Nation"

1. Young Forever

2. Out to Every Nation

3. Something Real

4. Living With Wolves

5. Vision Eyes

6. One Day We Will Put Out the Sun

7. Behind the Clown

8. Rock Spirit

9. Through Day and Night

10. When Angel Wings Were White



CD# 3 "The Duke"

1. We Brought the Angels Down

2. Blacksong

3. Stormcrow

4. End of Time

5. Duke of Love

6. Burning Chains

7. After the Dying

8. Midnight Madness

9. Are You Ready

10. Starfire



CD#4 "Lonely Are the Brave"

1. Lonely Are the Brave

2. Night City

3. War of the World

4. Shadow People

5. Soul of the Wind

6. Man of the Dark

7. Promises

8. The Inner Road

9. Hellfire



CD#5 "Spirit Black"

1. Spirit Black

2. Below

3. Road Of The Cross

4. The Last Revolution

5. City In Between

6. Rock And Roll Angel

7. Burn Your Flame

8. World Gone Mad

9. I Walk Alone

10. The Sun Goes Down (original bonus track Europe)



CD#6 "Song for Ronnie James"

1. Song for Ronnie James

2. Invisible

3. Shame on the Night

4. Push

5. Stand Up and Shout

6. Don't Talk To Strangers

7. Lord of the Last Day

8. Night People

9. Sacred Heart

10. Sunset Superman

11. Lonely Is the Word - Letters from Earth

12. Kill the King

13. Straight Through the Heart (live)



CD#7 "Bring Heavy Rock To The Land"

1. My Road

2. Bring Heavy Rock To the Land

3. A Thousand Cuts

4. Ride Like the Wind

5. Chains Around You

6. The World I See

7. Time To Be King

8. Ride To the Guns

9. Black Morning

10. I Came To Rock



CD#8 “Traveller”

1. Overload

2. Cancer Demon

3. Traveller

4. Window Maker

5. Make Your Engine Scream

6. Legend Man

7. Carry The Black

8. Rev On

9. Monsoon

10. The Man Who Was King

11. Arctic Night (Bonus Track)( Instrumental)



CD#9 “Life On Death Road”

1. Life On Death Road

2. Hammered To The Cross (The Business)

3. Love Is The Remedy

4. Dreamwalker

5. Fire To The Sun

6. Insoluble Maze (Dreams In The Blindness)

7. I Walked Away

8. The Slippery Slope (Hangman's Rope)

9. Devil You Can Drive

10. The Optimist

11. Man Of The 80's

12. Blackbirds

13. The Optimist (Acoustic Version) (Bonus Track)



CD#10 - Original Bonus Songs (studio versions)

1. Out To Every Nation

2. Burn Your Flame

3. Something Real

4. Young Forever

5. Walking on Water

6. One Day We Will Put Out The Sun

7. Starfire

8. I Came To Rock

9. Like Stone In Water

10. Gate Of Tears

11. End Comes Easy

12. Gonna Find The Sun

13. Noose

14. Showdown

15. Abyss Of Evil

16. Where The Winds Blow



CD#11 - Bonus live cd

1. Road Of The Cross

2. Shadow People

3. Soul Of The Wind

4. War Of The World

5. Below

6. The Inner Road

7. Rock And Roll Angel

8. We Brought The Angels Down

9. Blacksong

10. Godless And Wicked

11. Soulburn

12. Are You Ready

13. The Whitesnake Medley



CD#12 - The covers (studio versions)

1. Naked City

2. Hotel California

3. I Know There's Something Going On

4. Fool For Your Loving

5. You're The Voice

6. The Final Frontier

7. Don't Stop Believing

8. Cold Sweat

9. Perfect Strangers

10. Live To Win

11. Running Up That Hill

12. Die Young

13. The Day The Earth Caught Fire

14. Run To You

15. Egypt (The Chains Are On)





















+0 -1









просмотров: 376

