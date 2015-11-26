Arts
TOP5
*Вокалист OVERKILL об эпохе гранжа: «Кто-то из Сиэтла позвони... 179
*DEE SNIDER защитил альбом METALLICA "Load" от нападок слушат... 68
*STEVEN WILSON назвал GRETA VAN FLEET «ужасной группой» и «тр... 45
*Басист CHILDREN OF BODOM: «Финская металл-сцена сейчас сильн... 23
*Вокалист DREAM THEATER: «Металл есть и всегда будет хорошо п... 23
19 мар 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом JORN

12 мар 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от JORN

17 янв 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от JORN

22 окт 2018 : 		 Юбилейный бокс-сет JORN выйдет зимой

13 июн 2017 : 		 EPK от JORN

5 июн 2017 : 		 Новое видео JORN

27 май 2017 : 		 Новое видео JORN

12 май 2017 : 		 Новое видео JORN

28 апр 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от JORN

18 апр 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома JORN

7 апр 2017 : 		 Новый альбом JORN выйдет летом

11 фев 2017 : 		 Новое видео JORN LANDE

4 авг 2016 : 		 JORN LANDE о выступлении с HEAVEN & HELL

16 июн 2016 : 		 Новое видео JORN LANDE

11 июн 2016 : 		 JORN LANDE собирался заменять Дио в HEAVEN & HELL

2 июн 2016 : 		 Новое видео JORN LANDE

26 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео JORN LANDE

18 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео JORN LANDE

9 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео JORN LANDE

28 апр 2016 : 		 Новое видео JORN LANDE

12 апр 2016 : 		 JORN LANDE выпустит новый альбом каверов

10 фев 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от JORN LANDE and TROND HOLTER

12 янв 2015 : 		 JORN LANDE и TROND HOLTER: Новое видео

18 ноя 2014 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома JORN'а LANDE и TROND'а HOLTER'a

2 ноя 2014 : 		 Новый проект JORN'a LANDE выйдет в январе

30 май 2014 : 		 JORN LANDE записал песню для игры
"Hammered To The Cross", новое видео c текстом от JORN, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из нового бокс-сета "50 Years On Earth", выпущенного на Frontiers Music Srl.

Трек-лист:

CD#1 "Worldchanger"
1. Tungur Knivur
2. Sunset Station
3. Glow in the Dark
4. House of Cards
5. Bless the Child
6. Captured
7. Worldchanger
8. Christine
9. Bridges Will Burn

CD#2 "Out to Every Nation"
1. Young Forever
2. Out to Every Nation
3. Something Real
4. Living With Wolves
5. Vision Eyes
6. One Day We Will Put Out the Sun
7. Behind the Clown
8. Rock Spirit
9. Through Day and Night
10. When Angel Wings Were White

CD# 3 "The Duke"
1. We Brought the Angels Down
2. Blacksong
3. Stormcrow
4. End of Time
5. Duke of Love
6. Burning Chains
7. After the Dying
8. Midnight Madness
9. Are You Ready
10. Starfire

CD#4 "Lonely Are the Brave"
1. Lonely Are the Brave
2. Night City
3. War of the World
4. Shadow People
5. Soul of the Wind
6. Man of the Dark
7. Promises
8. The Inner Road
9. Hellfire

CD#5 "Spirit Black"
1. Spirit Black
2. Below
3. Road Of The Cross
4. The Last Revolution
5. City In Between
6. Rock And Roll Angel
7. Burn Your Flame
8. World Gone Mad
9. I Walk Alone
10. The Sun Goes Down (original bonus track Europe)

CD#6 "Song for Ronnie James"
1. Song for Ronnie James
2. Invisible
3. Shame on the Night
4. Push
5. Stand Up and Shout
6. Don't Talk To Strangers
7. Lord of the Last Day
8. Night People
9. Sacred Heart
10. Sunset Superman
11. Lonely Is the Word - Letters from Earth
12. Kill the King
13. Straight Through the Heart (live)

CD#7 "Bring Heavy Rock To The Land"
1. My Road
2. Bring Heavy Rock To the Land
3. A Thousand Cuts
4. Ride Like the Wind
5. Chains Around You
6. The World I See
7. Time To Be King
8. Ride To the Guns
9. Black Morning
10. I Came To Rock

CD#8 “Traveller”
1. Overload
2. Cancer Demon
3. Traveller
4. Window Maker
5. Make Your Engine Scream
6. Legend Man
7. Carry The Black
8. Rev On
9. Monsoon
10. The Man Who Was King
11. Arctic Night (Bonus Track)( Instrumental)

CD#9 “Life On Death Road”
1. Life On Death Road
2. Hammered To The Cross (The Business)
3. Love Is The Remedy
4. Dreamwalker
5. Fire To The Sun
6. Insoluble Maze (Dreams In The Blindness)
7. I Walked Away
8. The Slippery Slope (Hangman's Rope)
9. Devil You Can Drive
10. The Optimist
11. Man Of The 80's
12. Blackbirds
13. The Optimist (Acoustic Version) (Bonus Track)

CD#10 - Original Bonus Songs (studio versions)
1. Out To Every Nation
2. Burn Your Flame
3. Something Real
4. Young Forever
5. Walking on Water
6. One Day We Will Put Out The Sun
7. Starfire
8. I Came To Rock
9. Like Stone In Water
10. Gate Of Tears
11. End Comes Easy
12. Gonna Find The Sun
13. Noose
14. Showdown
15. Abyss Of Evil
16. Where The Winds Blow

CD#11 - Bonus live cd
1. Road Of The Cross
2. Shadow People
3. Soul Of The Wind
4. War Of The World
5. Below
6. The Inner Road
7. Rock And Roll Angel
8. We Brought The Angels Down
9. Blacksong
10. Godless And Wicked
11. Soulburn
12. Are You Ready
13. The Whitesnake Medley

CD#12 - The covers (studio versions)
1. Naked City
2. Hotel California
3. I Know There's Something Going On
4. Fool For Your Loving
5. You're The Voice
6. The Final Frontier
7. Don't Stop Believing
8. Cold Sweat
9. Perfect Strangers
10. Live To Win
11. Running Up That Hill
12. Die Young
13. The Day The Earth Caught Fire
14. Run To You
15. Egypt (The Chains Are On)

