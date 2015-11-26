Arts
Gloryhammer

11 май 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от GLORYHAMMER

15 апр 2019 : 		 Новое видео GLORYHAMMER

14 мар 2019 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома GLORYHAMMER

31 янв 2019 : 		 Новый альбом GLORYHAMMER выйдет весной

12 сен 2015 : 		 Новое видео GLORYHAMMER

7 авг 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от GLORYHAMMER

12 июн 2015 : 		 Обложка нового альбома GLORYHAMMER

10 апр 2015 : 		 GLORYHAMMER записывают новый альбом

27 июн 2014 : 		 Концертное видео GLORYHAMMER

3 апр 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от GLORYHAMMER

7 мар 2013 : 		 Новое видео GLORYHAMMER

28 дек 2012 : 		 Обложка лимитированного издания GLORYHAMMER

21 дек 2012 : 		 Детали дебютного альбома GLORYHAMMER

17 мар 2012 : 		 Лидер ALESTORM основал GLORYHAMMER

Видео с текстом от GLORYHAMMER



"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)", новое видео с текстом группы GLORYHAMMER, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex", выходящего 31 мая на на Napalm Records.

Трек-лист:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath"
"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"
"Masters Of The Galaxy"
"The Land Of Unicorns"
"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire"
"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack"
"Gloryhammer"
"Hootsforce"
"Battle For Eternity"
"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny"
I: Dundaxian Overture
II: The Battle Of Cowdenbeath
III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst
IV: The Knife Of Evil
V: Transmission

Bonus album:

"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath" (Symphonic Version)
"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)" (Symphonic Version)
"Masters Of The Galaxy" (Symphonic Version)
"The Land Of Unicorns" (Symphonic Version)
"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire" (Symphonic Version)
"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack" (Symphonic Version)
"Gloryhammer" (Symphonic Version)
"Hootsforce" (Symphonic Version)
"Battle For Eternity" (Symphonic Version)
"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny" (Symphonic Version)
I: Dundaxian Overture
II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath
III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst
IV: The Knife of Evil
V: Transmission

просмотров: 143

1997-2019 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом