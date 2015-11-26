Видео с текстом от GLORYHAMMER

"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)", новое видео с текстом группы GLORYHAMMER, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex", выходящего 31 мая на на Napalm Records.
Трек-лист:
"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath"
"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)"
"Masters Of The Galaxy"
"The Land Of Unicorns"
"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire"
"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack"
"Gloryhammer"
"Hootsforce"
"Battle For Eternity"
"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny"
I: Dundaxian Overture
II: The Battle Of Cowdenbeath
III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst
IV: The Knife Of Evil
V: Transmission
Bonus album:
"Into The Terrorvortex Of Kor-Virliath" (Symphonic Version)
"The Siege Of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)" (Symphonic Version)
"Masters Of The Galaxy" (Symphonic Version)
"The Land Of Unicorns" (Symphonic Version)
"Power of the Laser Dragon Fire" (Symphonic Version)
"Legendary Enchanted Jetpack" (Symphonic Version)
"Gloryhammer" (Symphonic Version)
"Hootsforce" (Symphonic Version)
"Battle For Eternity" (Symphonic Version)
"The Fires Of Ancient Cosmic Destiny" (Symphonic Version)
I: Dundaxian Overture
II: The Battle of Cowdenbeath
III: Return Of The Astral Demigod Of Unst
IV: The Knife of Evil
V: Transmission
