Новое видео RISE AGAINST



"Nowhere Generation", новое видео группы RISE AGAINST, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Nowhere Generation", выходящего 4 июля на Loma Vista Recordings. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:



* CD in a soft pack jacket with a multi-page lyric booklet



* 12-inch, limited edition vinyl picture disc (exclusive to the band's webstore)



* Deluxe album edition with a distinctive spinning wheel gatefold jacket with die-cut front cover; a 12-page album art booklet insert, and a bonus 7" featuring two "Nowhere Session" versions of album standouts "Nowhere Generation" + "Broken Dreams, Inc."; special vinyl color variants for retail worldwide as well as the band's webstore.



* Standard vinyl format that includes a single sleeve, dorado paper-wrapped jacket, with lyric insert featuring metallic ink; multiple special vinyl color variants for select retailers as well as the band's webstore.



* Exclusive versions of the album, on vinyl and CD available at Target. A jacket with exclusive interchangeable inserts and special colored vinyl for the LP and a bonus "Nowhere Session" song on the CD.







