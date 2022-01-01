сегодня



DAVID PACK, JOE BONAMASSA в новом видео ALAN PARSONS



"I Won't Be Led Astray" feat. David Pack и Joe Bonamassa, новое видео ALAN PARSONS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома From The New World, выходящего 15 июля на Frontiers Music Srl в следующих вариантах:



- CD/DVD includes CD + DVD Audio (5.1 Audio Mix of new album)

- LPs available as Limited Edition Crystal color vinyl and Limited Edition Yellow color vinyl. Yellow vinyl is exclusive to the Frontiers US & EU Webstores as well as indie retail in the US

- Collector's Box Set includes CD+DVD (housed in a digipak), Live in Madrid Digifile, T-shirt (size L), LP (180g, gatefold, Blue Transparent), poster, & numbered lithograph. This is exclusive to Frontiers EU webstore and Alan Parsons' webstore



Трек-лист:



"Fare Thee Well"

"The Secret"

"Uroboros" (featuring Tommy Shaw of Styx)

"Don't Fade Now"

"Give 'Em My Love" (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)

"Obstacles"

"I Won't Be Led Astray" (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)

"You Are The Light"

"Halo"

"Goin' Home"

"Be My Baby"







