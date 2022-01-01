Arts
Новости
*Лидер MEGADETH наехал на техников JUDAS PRIEST 26
*Басист ANTHRAX: «BLACK SABBATH изобрели тяжёлый металл» 19
*DAVID ELLEFSON в DIETH 15
*CHARLIE BENANTE и ZAKK WYLDE в PANTERA 2023? 10
*KAM LEE — о своём утверждении, что Чак Шульдинер занимался п... 9
*Новое видео AVANTASIA 8
*Профессиональное видео с выступления METALLICA 8
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY 7
*Видео с выступления RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE 7
*Новое видео STRATOVARIUS 7
Alan Parsons

15 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео ALAN PARSONS

28 июн 2022 : 		 ALAN PARSONS перенёс операцию

24 июн 2022 : 		 DAVID PACK, JOE BONAMASSA в новом видео ALAN PARSONS

25 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео ALAN PARSONS

11 фев 2022 : 		 Концертное видео ALAN PARSONS

26 янв 2022 : 		 Концертное видео ALAN PARSONS

3 дек 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ALAN PARSONS

4 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео ALAN PARSONS

2 сен 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ALAN PARSONS

18 дек 2019 : 		 Новая песня ALAN PARSONS

29 апр 2019 : 		 Новое видео ALAN PARSONS

21 мар 2019 : 		 Новое видео ALAN PARSONS

26 фев 2019 : 		 Новая песня ALAN PARSONS

10 фев 2019 : 		 LOU GRAMM стал гостем на альбоме ALAN PARSONS

30 авг 2018 : 		 ALAN PARSONS на FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL

6 апр 2013 : 		 KIP WINGER поедет в тур с ALAN PARSONS LIVE PROJECT

15 апр 2010 : 		 ALAN PARSONS запишет альбом в этом году?
|||| 15 июл 2022

Новое видео ALAN PARSONS



zoom
"Give 'Em My Love" ft. @James Durbin, новое видео ALAN PARSONS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома From The New World, выходящего 15 июля на Frontiers Music Srl в следующих вариантах:

- CD/DVD includes CD + DVD Audio (5.1 Audio Mix of new album)
- LPs available as Limited Edition Crystal color vinyl and Limited Edition Yellow color vinyl. Yellow vinyl is exclusive to the Frontiers US & EU Webstores as well as indie retail in the US
- Collector's Box Set includes CD+DVD (housed in a digipak), Live in Madrid Digifile, T-shirt (size L), LP (180g, gatefold, Blue Transparent), poster, & numbered lithograph. This is exclusive to Frontiers EU webstore and Alan Parsons' webstore

Трек-лист:

"Fare Thee Well"
"The Secret"
"Uroboros" (featuring Tommy Shaw of Styx)
"Don't Fade Now"
"Give 'Em My Love" (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)
"Obstacles"
"I Won't Be Led Astray" (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)
"You Are The Light"
"Halo"
"Goin' Home"
"Be My Baby"




просмотров: 176

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом